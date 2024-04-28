12 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Grilling Fish, According To A Chef

It can seem daunting to master the art of grilling fish. But if you're determined to break out your grill and impress your dinner guests, you'll be happy to hear that grilling up a delicious filet isn't as far-off as it may seem. With that said, there are a few common blunders probably preventing home chefs from getting the perfect sear. Fortunately, we found an expert seafood chef to help round up the biggest mistakes that come with grilling fish.

We spoke to the executive chef of one of Seattle's finest seafood restaurants, Ray's Boathouse and Cafe. Chef Kevin Murray has been working at Ray's since 2014, and he knows absolutely everything there is to know about preparing fish. Not only does the restaurant have access to the freshest local catches, but Murray has all the know-how needed to create the perfect seafood dishes. When it comes to the art of grilling seafood, there's no better expert to give advice on the subject. Ready to get started? Here are a few mistakes you might be making when grilling fish.