Grilled Salmon Burrito Recipe
A grilled salmon burrito is the best of all worlds: It's gooey, cheesy, spicy, and filled with flaky, succulent salmon. It combines tangy green salsa, creamy avocado, and melted cheese in the wrappings of a warm flour tortilla. This dish will satisfy those in need of a comforting and nutritious meal.
The fish burrito is widely associated with California-style Mexican cuisine, which emerged in the latter part of the 20th century. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, it is influenced by the fish and seafood tacos of the Mexican states Baja California and Sinaloa, where fresh fish meets spicy salsas and the deep fryer or grill, also called the "plancha." As Mexican-American communities in California grew, they adapted traditional Mexican dishes by incorporating the local fresh seafood, and the Californian burrito was born.
In this recipe, we take Mexican flavors — green salsa, avocados, cumin, and garlic — and give them a California-inspired makeover with fresh grilled salmon. Ready in just about 30 minutes, this recipe offers a convenient option for lunches, weeknight dinners, or casual gatherings when you just want to eat something yummy.
Gather the ingredients for this salmon burrito recipe
To prepare this dish, you'll need a fresh salmon filet with the skin on to prevent it from drying on the grill. Oregano, cumin, and garlic powder giving the fish flavor and color. Large flour tortillas are key for encasing the filling, while green salsa adds a zesty kick (make your own homemade green salsa for a special twist). Shredded cheese, whether cheddar or a Mexican blend, and creamy, sliced avocados give the feel of California food. Of course, a Mexican hot sauce like Cholula is indispensable for those who crave an extra burst of heat.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Season the fish
Season the salmon filet with the oregano, cumin, garlic powder, and salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 3: Preheat a grill pan
Preheat a grill pan over medium heat.
Step 4: Cook the salmon
Cook the salmon on the grill pan for 5 minutes.
Step 5: Transfer the salmon to the oven
Transfer the pan with the salmon to the oven for 8 minutes.
Step 6: Flake the salmon
Flake the grilled salmon into bite-sized pieces.
Step 7: Warm the tortillas in the oven
Warm the flour tortillas in the oven for 2 minutes.
Step 8: Assemble the burritos
Lay the tortillas flat and evenly distribute the green salsa, flaked salmon, shredded cheese, and avocado slices. Drizzle with hot sauce, if desired.
Step 9: Roll the burritos
Tightly roll the tortillas into burritos.
Step 10: Heat the burritos
Heat the burritos on the grill pan for 5 minutes per side.
Step 11: Serve
Serve immediately.
- 1 pound (skin-on) salmon filet
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 4 large flour tortillas
- 1 cup green salsa
- 1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar or Mexican-blend cheese)
- 1 avocado, sliced
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Hot sauce, to taste
Can you make these burritos in bulk and freeze them for meal-prep?
We love these grilled salmon burritos precisely because they are an excellent option for meal prep and can be easily frozen for a rainy day when you just don't feel like making dinner. To freezer-prep these burritos, follow the recipe instructions up until the final step of heating them on the grill pan. Instead, cool the assembled burritos completely, then wrap each one tightly in aluminum foil. Place the wrapped burritos in a single layer on a baking sheet and transfer to the freezer for 2 hours. Once frozen solid, you can pack all of the burritos in a larger, airtight container or freezer bag, squeezing out any excess air to prevent freezer burn. Properly stored, these burritos will remain frozen for up to 3 months.
When you're ready to dig into a frozen burrito, there's no need for thawing. Simply remove the desired number of burritos from the freezer, unwrap them, and place them on a grill pan or in the oven, following the original heating instructions. With about 5–10 minutes of heating, they'll be ready to eat and will have the perfect touch of melted cheese.
How can you customize this grilled salmon burrito?
There are many ways to customize these grilled salmon burritos and make them just a bit different every time. One of the simplest ways to put your spin on this dish is by experimenting with different types of salsa. A smoky charred tomato salsa, a sweet and zesty pineapple salsa, or even a simple and fresh pico de gallo are all excellent options for changing up the flavor. If you're looking for additional texture, add more fresh or pickled vegetables, such as shredded cabbage, diced tomatoes, sliced radishes, or pickled onions. All of these options add crunch and zest to the burrito.
If you want to lighten up this recipe a bit, feel free to turn it into a salad. Serve the filling over a bed of lettuce, red and green cabbage, and shredded carrots. You can even add some crushed tortilla chips on top for crunch. If you're looking for something gluten-free that still feels comforting, swap out the flour tortillas for corn tortillas, or try lettuce wraps for a low-carb alternative.