Grilled Salmon Burrito Recipe

A grilled salmon burrito is the best of all worlds: It's gooey, cheesy, spicy, and filled with flaky, succulent salmon. It combines tangy green salsa, creamy avocado, and melted cheese in the wrappings of a warm flour tortilla. This dish will satisfy those in need of a comforting and nutritious meal.

The fish burrito is widely associated with California-style Mexican cuisine, which emerged in the latter part of the 20th century. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, it is influenced by the fish and seafood tacos of the Mexican states Baja California and Sinaloa, where fresh fish meets spicy salsas and the deep fryer or grill, also called the "plancha." As Mexican-American communities in California grew, they adapted traditional Mexican dishes by incorporating the local fresh seafood, and the Californian burrito was born.

In this recipe, we take Mexican flavors — green salsa, avocados, cumin, and garlic — and give them a California-inspired makeover with fresh grilled salmon. Ready in just about 30 minutes, this recipe offers a convenient option for lunches, weeknight dinners, or casual gatherings when you just want to eat something yummy.