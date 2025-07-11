This Frozen Blueberry Mojito Recipe Is The Perfect Balance Of Sweet And Tart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you want the perfect alcoholic beverage to cool you down when the sun is shining or need a summer reminder on dark and dreary days, a mojito is the answer. Its bright zestiness and cooling characteristics make it the ideal cocktail to sip in warm weather, but it can be even more refreshing as a frozen mojito. This frozen blueberry mojito recipe, from the kitchen of developer Jennine Rye, is the ultimate poolside cocktail.

The boozy slushy combines the classic mojito ingredients of lime, mint, simple syrup, and white rum with frozen blueberries to add a sweet berry twist that perfectly balances the lime's tartness. The blueberries also impart a gorgeous deep purple hue. The best part of this recipe is that no muddling is necessary; all you need is your blender, and you've got yourself the perfect refreshment in a few minutes flat. This frozen blueberry mojito is delicious and so simple to assemble that you'll wonder why you haven't done it before. It just might become your new favorite summer drink.