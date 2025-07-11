This Frozen Blueberry Mojito Recipe Is The Perfect Balance Of Sweet And Tart
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you want the perfect alcoholic beverage to cool you down when the sun is shining or need a summer reminder on dark and dreary days, a mojito is the answer. Its bright zestiness and cooling characteristics make it the ideal cocktail to sip in warm weather, but it can be even more refreshing as a frozen mojito. This frozen blueberry mojito recipe, from the kitchen of developer Jennine Rye, is the ultimate poolside cocktail.
The boozy slushy combines the classic mojito ingredients of lime, mint, simple syrup, and white rum with frozen blueberries to add a sweet berry twist that perfectly balances the lime's tartness. The blueberries also impart a gorgeous deep purple hue. The best part of this recipe is that no muddling is necessary; all you need is your blender, and you've got yourself the perfect refreshment in a few minutes flat. This frozen blueberry mojito is delicious and so simple to assemble that you'll wonder why you haven't done it before. It just might become your new favorite summer drink.
Gather the frozen blueberry mojito ingredients
To begin this frozen blueberry mojito recipe, first, you have to round up all the ingredients. You will need some ice, frozen blueberries, white rum, lime juice, simple syrup, and fresh mint leaves. The mint will be blended into the cocktail and also used as a garnish.
Step 1: Take out the blender
In a blender, add ice, frozen blueberries, rum, lime juice, simple syrup, and mint leaves.
Step 2: Blend the frozen blueberry mojito ingredients
Blend for 15 to 20 seconds until the mixture is smooth.
Step 3: Divide into glasses
Pour the blended content into glasses.
Step 4: Enjoy
Garnish with the additional mint leaves and serve.
What to serve with a frozen blueberry mojito
Frozen Blueberry Mojito Recipe
A mojito is good on its own, but it's even better if it features blueberries and comes frozen. This mojito recipe will delight you at any time of the day.
Ingredients
- 2 cups ice
- 1 ½ cups frozen blueberries
- ½ cup white rum
- 1 lime, juiced
- 2 tablespoons simple syrup
- 14 mint leaves, plus additional mint leaves for garnishing
Directions
- In a blender, add ice, frozen blueberries, rum, lime juice, simple syrup, and mint leaves.
- Blend for 15 to 20 seconds until the mixture is smooth.
- Pour the blended content into glasses.
- Garnish with the additional mint leaves and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|128
|Total Fat
|0.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|17.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.8 g
|Total Sugars
|13.0 g
|Sodium
|11.6 mg
|Protein
|0.5 g
How can this blueberry mojito be adapted?
There are countless ways to adapt this frozen blueberry mojito to your personal preference, depending on how far you can stretch your imagination. If you miss the fizzy element of a classic mojito in this frozen recipe, there are a few ways to include a refreshing effervescence in the slushy. To keep things simple, pour a bit of soda water over the glass after pouring the frozen mojito. Or, if you are feeling more experimental, a splash or two of beer is a brilliant addition. Make sure to reach for something light and crisp, like a lager or blonde ale, to add depth and complexity to your mojito, and pour it into the glass after the frozen mojito has been blended and decanted.
If you like your cocktails more tropical, add a dash or two of coconut cream to the blender for a smooth, creamy mojito with a little bit of sweetness. You can also throw in different varieties of frozen and fresh fruit. Include some mixed berries, oranges, mangoes, or pineapples with the blueberries for a super fruity mojito that will keep you cool all summer long. If you don't have fresh mint or limes available, mint syrup and limeade can be used as replacements.
Can I save the leftover frozen mojito?
As long as you have a blender to hand, this ultra-refreshing mojito is easy and quick to assemble. After all, nobody wants to be toiling away in the kitchen on a hot day. And if you enjoy the sweet and tart flavors of this frozen blueberry mojito, it would be a good idea to have some on the ready in the freezer. We highly recommend mixing up a larger batch of frozen mojito so you don't have to run to the store each time and spend those few minutes making it whenever you are in the mood for a boozy slushy.
To achieve this, simply freeze the mixture in ice cube trays, and then you can transfer the delicious cubes of mojito into a freezer-safe storage bag. When the time comes, just chuck a handful of ice cubes into your blender and you've got yourself a freshly blended frozen blueberry mojito in seconds. It can't get easier or better than that!