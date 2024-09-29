Torta de Plátano (Cheesy Plantain Casserole) Recipe

Plantains are available in many supermarkets and grocery stores in the United States, but not everyone knows what to do with them. Sweet plantains (the ripe yellow kind) can be used in baking with delicious results. One example is the Venezuelan torta de plátano, a kind of baked plantain casserole consisting of alternating layers of fried sweet plantain slices and cheese. It's also found in Mexico, where it goes by the name of pastel de plátano (both torta and pastel mean cake in English). If you think this dish resembles a kind of plantain lasagna, you're right. Many Italians immigrated to Venezuela in the past, and they influenced the culture and cuisine of the country.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for torta de plátano with ingredients that are easier to find in the U.S. While the original uses Venezuelan cheeses like queso blanco duro rallado mixed with a soft melty cheese like mozzarella, we mix mozzarella with crumbled cotija for a strong salty flavor similar to the original. After the plantains and cheese are layered in a baking dish lasagna-style, an egg and milk mixture is poured over it so the casserole will hold together after baking and will be easy to slice. If you're a fan of lasagna and like to mix things up, try adding this delicious Venezuelan dish to your casserole repertoire.