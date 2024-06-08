10 Facts You Should Know About Plantains

If you are an adventurous home cook who likes to try out new and unusual ingredients, it's likely that plantains have crossed your radar at some point. Easily mistaken for bananas, this starchy food is technically a fruit, but its flavor makes it more suited to savory dishes most of the time.

Plantains may not be widely used in the States — though they have been gaining popularity recently — but they are a staple ingredient in many cuisines across the world, including in Western Africa and the Caribbean. Their versatility and delicious flavor have long been enjoyed in these regions, where they feature in many local dishes.

If you're planning to give plantains a try, you may be wondering about the best ways to cook them, what color your plantains should be when they are ready for eating, or if they are going to make your dishes taste of banana. Join us for the answers to all of these questions and more, as we explore interesting facts about plantains. From their nutritional profile to their geographical origins, we will unearth everything you could possibly want to know about this wonderful fruit.