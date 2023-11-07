Maduros Vs Tostones: What Makes The Fried Plantain Treats So Different

Plantains are a tropical staple that deserve more love. Although they are originally from Southeast Asia, they were brought by the Spanish to the Caribbean, where they have since become woven into the very fabric of Caribbean cuisine. They look like bananas but aren't as sweet, which makes them more versatile in the kitchen. The caveat is that plantains aren't very good raw. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to prepare them. One of the most popular methods is to fry them. They've got all of the appeal of a french fry while adding a tropical twist, and it's hard not to feel the sunshine on your face as you bite down.

Believe it or not, there's more than one way to fry plantains. We'll be looking at two must-try plantain dishes: maduros and tostones. Although they use the same ingredients and have a similar cooking process, these two Caribbean favorites are different enough to justify having their own names. Whether you're a plantain newbie or a lifelong devourer, the difference between the two fried plantain treats isn't immediately obvious. So, what is the difference, and how do we get our hands on some?