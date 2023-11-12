The Hearty Meal That Makes Up A Traditional Dominican Breakfast

The best way to start your trip to the Caribbean, nevertheless your morning? Try a traditional Dominican Republic breakfast: A well-rounded and hearty meal that offers a little bit of everything.

All-inclusive resort Club Med Punta Cana serves a traditional Dominican breakfast at its à la carte restaurant, Indigo. "[That breakfast] consists of Dominican mangu — mashed plantains — pickled red onions, Dominican salami, fried cheese, and eggs," said Jerry Tschudy, the director of food and beverage for Club Med North America.

Known as Los Tres Golpes, the breakfast includes a few country-specific staples and, per Tschudy, is "a popular meal in the Dominican culture." In particular, plantains are a star of the meal that typically surface in dishes across the Caribbean, as well as in Central and South America, Asia, and Africa. Although plantains resemble bananas, they differ for a few reasons, including their starch content. In Dominican breakfasts, they commonly come mashed; you can make mangu by boiling green plantains and blending them with butter. This creates a creamy, smooth dish with the texture of mashed potatoes — but the taste of something entirely its own.

Given the combination of mashed plantains, pickled onions, and fried eggs, Dominican breakfasts not only merge flavors but also meld textures. The other two ingredients, however, may very well be the key to making your Caribbean-inspired breakfast — and tasting the flavors of Indigo.