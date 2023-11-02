Why It's Best To Salt Plantains Before They Hit The Frying Oil

Fried plantains are not only delicious but also extremely easy to make. In fact, if you follow Tasting Table's easy fried plantains recipe, developed by Susan Olayinka, you can whip up a batch in under 20 minutes. The work is hard to mess up — after slicing them, all that it entails is watching them on the stove while they fry. However, there is one key step that you don't want to get wrong: Salting the plantains before putting them in the awaiting oil in the frying pan.

Olayinka explained that while you could salt them after they cook, she prefers to salt them beforehand because the plantains are stickier when they're raw. Thus, the flavor of the salt is much more likely to be infused into the plantains — allowing them to be as tasty as possible. Because the recipe doesn't call for any other seasoning besides a quarter teaspoon of salt, it's important to get this part right. After frying, Olayinka notes that you can sprinkle some additional salt to taste if desired.