We Promise This Frozen Mango Margarita Recipe Is Sip-Worthy

A classic margarita is a popular drink, but making a frozen version gives you the same great taste with ice-cold freshness and a thick, blended texture while staying perfectly sippable — what's not to love? Frozen margaritas are customizable, so it's easy to make them with your favorite frozen fruit. Mango is a good choice because it freezes well and adds creaminess, sweetness, and a lovely tropical flavor to the drink.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a frozen mango margarita you can turn to time and again. It uses frozen mango and ice, but it's not more complicated to make than a regular margarita — everything just gets blended in a blender until thick, smooth, creamy, and ice cold. All the classic margarita ingredients are present, including tequila blanco, orange liqueur (in this case, triple sec), and fresh lime juice.

In addition, you'll add a tablespoon of agave to the mango and ice for a little sweetness. Last but not least, the rims of the glasses are coated in lime juice and then twisted in a mixture of kosher salt and cayenne pepper. This not only gives a salty touch and a complementary spicy kick to each sip, but the red rim makes for a fun presentation, too. A frozen mango margarita is perfect on a summer day, but if we're being honest, we'll reach for this recipe at any time of year.