The Absolute Best Ways To Use Tajín That You've Probably Never Thought Of

It's hard to even think of Tajín without the insides of our cheeks filling up with saliva. The tangy chili-lime-salt powder was initially conceived in Mexico after Horacio Fernandez had the brilliant idea to turn his grandmother's chile sauce into a dry spice blend. Fernandez mostly used the mix for corn dishes, which makes sense, there is something magical about the creamy, acidic flavors of elote or Mexican street corn for the uninitiated.

With Tajín showing up in places like North American grocery stores — Trader Joe's even has its own Chile Lime blend — it's clear that Tajín has exploded in popularity beyond its humble roots in Central America. Traditionally, you can find Tajín added to fruit cups sold by Mexican vendors, sprinkled on top of elote, or in place of a salt rim for drinks like micheladas or margaritas. But with an increase in access, comes an increase in versatility. Let's dive into the absolute best (and, of course, delicious) uses for Tajín that you probably haven't thought of yet.