Coat Fruit Popsicles In Tajin For A Tangy Balance Of Sweet Heat
Tajín is a flavorful spice — there's no doubt about it. Crafted with dehydrated lime, ground chili peppers, and flecks of sea salt, the Mexican seasoning is a wonderful combination of fresh, zesty deliciousness. The citrusy twist, whisper of heat, and salty finish of Tajín are what give the unique spice blend an irresistible edge on market shelves. Able to infuse flavor into anything, it can be dusted over grilled seafood and cobs of corn as easily as it can coat the rims of glasses for tart Margaritas and sweet Mangonadas. There are countless uses for Tajín beyond even this, and one of the tastiest is using it to season fruit-flavored popsicles.
Regardless of the flavor, fruit popsicles tend to be one-dimensional. Lacking much depth beyond their prominent sweetness, this is exactly what makes them great candidates to be revamped with a touch of Tajín. Along with a burst of color and elevating the visual appeal of the icy treat, Tajín can also impart an added layer of depth with a literal flick of the wrist. The saltiness of the Tajín will naturally enhance the popsicle's natural sweetness, and its sourness and spice prevent the fruit pops from becoming overly saccharine. The result? A more vibrantly-tasting popsicle, with a pleasant kick of sweet-heat.
The fruit-flavored popsicles in dire need of Tajín
As much of a flavor enhancer as Tajín may be, not all popsicles will benefit from being dusted with the seasoning. For instance, adding Tajín to ice pops that already contain an array of herbs or spices can overwhelm the palate. Instead, sprinkle the seasoning over simpler, single-fruit (or flavor) popsicles. As for which fruits fare best, sweet and tropical popsicles made with mango, pineapple, or papaya are the perfect match to offset the tanginess and spice. Otherwise, citrus (lemon, lime, or orange) ice pops can play into the sour quality of the seasoning. But, that isn't to say that Tajín can't also give juicy and mild-tasting melons an upgrade, much like creamy, coconut-mango 'cicles.
Not quite sure how to add the seasoning? Remove the icy treat from its packaging or mold, and shake the container of spice over the popsicle, turning it to ensure that every side is coated. But sprinkle sparingly, to avoid masking the freshness of a fruit popsicle. However, if you are seeking bolder flavors, drizzling on some tangy chamoy – Tajín's tangy (usually liquid) cousin – instead or in addition to the salty, lime spice isn't necessarily a bad idea, either.
Since Tajín is widely available and relatively inexpensive, there's zero reason why you shouldn't stock up on the spice blend and explore all of the ways that it can be used. Fruit popsicles and beyond, a sprinkle of Tajín brings flavors (especially, sweet) soaring to new heights!