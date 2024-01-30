Coat Fruit Popsicles In Tajin For A Tangy Balance Of Sweet Heat

As much of a flavor enhancer as Tajín may be, not all popsicles will benefit from being dusted with the seasoning. For instance, adding Tajín to ice pops that already contain an array of herbs or spices can overwhelm the palate. Instead, sprinkle the seasoning over simpler, single-fruit (or flavor) popsicles. As for which fruits fare best, sweet and tropical popsicles made with mango, pineapple, or papaya are the perfect match to offset the tanginess and spice. Otherwise, citrus (lemon, lime, or orange) ice pops can play into the sour quality of the seasoning. But, that isn't to say that Tajín can't also give juicy and mild-tasting melons an upgrade, much like creamy, coconut-mango 'cicles.

Not quite sure how to add the seasoning? Remove the icy treat from its packaging or mold, and shake the container of spice over the popsicle, turning it to ensure that every side is coated. But sprinkle sparingly, to avoid masking the freshness of a fruit popsicle. However, if you are seeking bolder flavors, drizzling on some tangy chamoy – Tajín's tangy (usually liquid) cousin – instead or in addition to the salty, lime spice isn't necessarily a bad idea, either.

Since Tajín is widely available and relatively inexpensive, there's zero reason why you shouldn't stock up on the spice blend and explore all of the ways that it can be used. Fruit popsicles and beyond, a sprinkle of Tajín brings flavors (especially, sweet) soaring to new heights!