The Ultimate Way To Serve Caprese Salad Offers A Creamy Twist

Summer is the perfect time to take advantage of juicy tomatoes, sweet basil, and creamy mozzarella by making a caprese salad. But let's face it — as beautifully simplistic as the salad can be, it's also a wee bit boring on its own. We've recommended plenty of ways to jazz it up over the years, from adding cucumbers for a bright crunch to making an easier-to-eat version involving chopped ingredients. But if extra creaminess is what you're going for, beyond what the cheese can provide, try stuffing your caprese into avocado halves.

Although avocados aren't necessarily known as being a staple in Italian cuisine, they pair beautifully with this salad. They're the perfect mix of fresh and creamy, and they complement all the flavors in a caprese, including the salt, pepper, olive oil, and optional drizzle of balsamic. If you pit your avocado halves but leave them otherwise untouched, you can incorporate a little of their flesh with each bite of your dish. And as a bonus, between the fruit and the oil, you've got a nutritious meal packed full of healthy fats. Plus, your salads will be portioned in cute little cups, perfect for eating individually as an appetizer or pairing together as a full lunch.