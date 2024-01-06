Add Cucumbers For A Bright Crunch In Caprese Salad

The Caprese salad is easily a fan favorite for salad enthusiasts. Consisting of just a handful of ingredients — tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil, as well as a balsamic and olive oil glaze and topped with salt and pepper — it's as easy to make as it is tasty. However, there is one thing that is missing when it comes to texture: crunch. Between the creamy mozzarella and the ripe tomatoes, the main ingredients have a soft, albeit delicious, bite. Luckily, there's an easy fix for this: Add cucumber into the mix.

Cucumbers are light and refreshing, with a mild taste so they won't impact the overall flavor of the Caprese. But most importantly, the addition of cucumber will give the salad the crunch that it's missing, making it even more refreshing and perfect for a summertime lunch.

To include cucumbers in your Caprese salad, simply slice the cucumbers and integrate them evenly into the salad, amongst the tomatoes and mozzarella. You could opt to make a chopped Caprese salad to make it even easier to infuse an extra ingredient.