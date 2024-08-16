The Flavor Ratios To Keep In Mind When Making Your Own Snack Mix

When making your own snack mixes at home, the key is to remember what endears us to snack mixes in the first place. Each new bite feels a little different from the last, and the snack mix bowl feels like an adventure to dig into. Additionally, you should personalize the snack mix to fit your palate and preferences.

However, it's still good to have some basic flavor ratios to guide you when making your own satisfying snack mix, like our Crispix Arare, a sweet and savory snack mix recipe. For example, if you're planning to make a snack mix with about 5 cups of ingredients and want to emphasize sweet and savory flavors, add 2 ½ cups of crunchy ingredients, like cereal and pretzels for the crispy, crunchy base, 1 cup of dried fruits and berries for chewiness, 1 cup of nuts and seeds for a different texture, and ½ cup of sweets like chocolate or candies for more sweetness and flavor. This combination is a good starting point, and we suggest you adjust the ratios based on your palate.

Let's say you prefer chewy textures. You can increase the amount of fruits and berries to 1 ½ cups, and reduce the amount of crunchy ingredients to 2 cups. If you're a chocolate and sweets lover, reduce the amount of nuts and seeds to increase the amount of candies. Mix and match until you've found your perfect flavor ratios and combinations.