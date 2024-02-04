Crumbled Bacon Is The Salty Addition Your Chex Mix Is Begging For

Depending on the size of the batch and personal preference, the amount of bacon needed will vary. That said, for every 10 cups of snack mix, about half a package of bacon (roughly six strips) is a good starting point. Although you could add more, taking a modest approach allows the bacon to contribute just enough salty and savory goodness, without taking over the Chex Mix.

Additionally, while you could simply use slices of regular or thick-cut bacon, there's an opportunity to maximize flavor. To emphasize the bacon's savory edge, coat strips with onion or garlic powder, prior to cooking. Likewise, you could impart sweetness with a sprinkle of brown sugar or drizzle of honey, whereas a pinch of freshly cracked black pepper or chipotle powder would add a kick of heat. Feel free to experiment with flavor however you please, adding anything from a splash of balsamic to a dusting of cocoa powder.

Once the bacon has been seasoned to your liking, simply cook strips until golden and crispy. Then crumble and toss the bits into a batch of ready-made mix. If you're making the snack from scratch, you can also boost umami by reserving some bacon grease and using it to season the Chex Mix alongside other spices. Of course, no matter how you incorporate bacon, the ingredient is sure to give any Chex Mix medley a welcomed layer of salty and savory flavor!