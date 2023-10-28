12 Tips You Need To Master Eggs Benedict

The foundation of any great dish lies in its ingredients' quality, which is true of eggs Benedict. This dish is crafted from simple ingredients, elevated by cooking techniques. Because of this, each part of the dish must be fresh.

The best eggs produce the most beautiful, silky poached yolks. Look for packaging that indicates free-range or cage-free animals and a seal that certifies humane treatment by the producer, and check their freshness before you begin. Fill a bowl with water, and place the eggs in one at a time. Fresh eggs will sink to the bottom and rest on their sides. Eggs that are old stand on one end and float. Air has entered the egg, and the flavor (and safety) is questionable.

Now turn your attention to the meat. Canadian bacon is cured meat from the back of the pig. It is leaner than regular bacon but no less flavorful. It resembles ham, but ham comes from the hind leg of a pig (and Canadian bacon from the loin). Because it is already cured, the flavor must be impeccable from the start.

Finally, start with unsalted butter for your hollandaise, and use plump, juicy lemons. This lets you control the salt level in the final dish and adds a burst of brightness. And don't forget the English muffin. Experienced bakers might make their own English muffins, but if that's not you, check the date on the packaging to ensure they are fresh.