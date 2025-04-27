Broiler Pollo Asado Recipe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Chicken is one of the most widely-consumed meats in the world, and consumption of this particular meat is only growing. With that in mind, every culture and cuisine has its own abundance of chicken recipes. If you are in the mood for a simple yet strikingly bold and zesty chicken dish for your dinner, then Mexican pollo asado is the one for you. Essentially translating to "roasted chicken," pollo asado really packs in much more flavor than your average roast, and this broiler version helps ensure a perfectly crispy texture, too.
In this broiler pollo asado recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, succulent chicken thighs are marinated in a bright, citrusy and spiced mixture of orange and lime juice, garlic, chipotle paste, cumin, coriander, paprika, and oregano. Then the marinated thighs go under the broiler until lightly charred, for a simple chicken dish with flavors that are out of this world. This recipe is easy enough to assemble that it makes a great meal option for a work night, but also flavorful enough to serve to a crowd.
Gather the ingredients for this broiler pollo asado recipe
To begin this broiler pollo asado recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. For the marinade you will want olive oil, orange juice, lime juice, garlic, achiote paste, granulated onion, ground cumin, ground coriander, smoked paprika, oregano, and salt and pepper. You will additionally need boneless, skinless chicken thighs.
Step 1: Add all marinade ingredients to a food processor
Add the olive oil, orange juice, lime juice, garlic cloves, achiote paste, granulated onion, ground cumin, ground coriander, smoked paprika, oregano, salt, and pepper to a food processor.
Step 2: Blend to make the marinade
Blend for 15 to 20 seconds to make a marinade.
Step 3: Marinate the chicken thighs
Coat the chicken thighs in the marinade. Set aside for at least 30 minutes to marinate.
Step 4: Preheat the broiler
Preheat the broiler to 425 F.
Step 5: Prepare a grill tray
Prepare a grill tray by lining it with aluminum foil and greasing the grates with a little extra oil.
Step 6: Place chicken on grill tray
Place the marinated chicken pieces on to the prepared grill.
Step 7: Broil the chicken
Place the chicken under the broiler and cook for 6 minutes.
Step 8: Turn the chicken and cook some more
Turn the chicken and cook under the broiler for another 6 to 8 minutes, until cooked through and lightly charred.
Step 9: Serve the broiler pollo asado
Serve right away, garnished with cilantro as desired.
Pairs well with broiler pollo asado
Broiler Pollo Asado Recipe
This easy pollo asado recipe features a zesty-spicy marinade and a broiler cooking method, resulting in juicy, flavorful, and slightly charred chicken.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus a little extra for greasing grates
- ¼ cup orange juice
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 3 crushed garlic cloves
- 1 ounce achiote paste
- 1 teaspoon granulated onion
- 1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- 1 pound boneless chicken thighs
Optional Ingredients
- Cilantro, to garnish
Directions
- Add the olive oil, orange juice, lime juice, garlic cloves, achiote paste, granulated onion, ground cumin, ground coriander, smoked paprika, oregano, salt, and pepper to a food processor.
- Blend for 15 to 20 seconds to make a marinade.
- Coat the chicken thighs in the marinade. Set aside for at least 30 minutes to marinate.
- Preheat the broiler to 425 F.
- Prepare a grill tray by lining it with aluminum foil and greasing the grates with a little extra oil.
- Place the marinated chicken pieces on to the prepared grill.
- Place the chicken under the broiler and cook for 6 minutes.
- Turn the chicken and cook under the broiler for another 6 to 8 minutes, until cooked through and lightly charred.
- Serve right away, garnished with cilantro as desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|665
|Total Fat
|52.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|222.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|10.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.8 g
|Total Sugars
|3.2 g
|Sodium
|691.6 mg
|Protein
|38.8 g
How can I switch up this pollo asado recipe?
This pollo asado recipe is absolutely bursting with flavor and makes a great centerpiece for a wide variety of dishes, from protein bowls to tacos. If you are looking for some ways to switch up this recipe, there are some great options available to you. A simple way to change up this recipe is to use a different cut of chicken. Perhaps you prefer lean chicken and tend to reach for a chicken breast, or alternatively, you can use bone-in and skin-on cuts like drumsticks, wings, or chicken thighs. These types of chicken all work well in this recipe, but you will just need to adjust your cooking times accordingly, and make sure that the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 F before serving.
If you prefer your chicken extra zesty or with added spice, you can easily adapt the marinade to your personal preferences. Add another tablespoon or two of lime juice and a handful of fresh cilantro to the marinade to keep things really fresh and zesty, or you can add a kick of spice with some chili powder or cayenne pepper to turn up the heat. If you can't locate any achiote paste in the store, try your hand at making your own with this homemade achiote paste recipe.
Can I use a different method to cook the pollo asado?
The broiler is a great piece of kitchen equipment that can allow you to quickly and efficiently turn out a succulent and lightly charred piece of meat. However, it is definitely not the only way to cook chicken, or the only way to specifically cook this pollo asado recipe. There are a variety of different methods you can use to create this recipe according to your personal preferences and the tools available to you. A simple way to cook this pollo asado is by oven baking it at 425 F until cooked though (roughly 20 to 25 minutes depending on the thickness of the meat). Alternatively, you can cook your pollo asado on the stovetop. Just heat up a little oil in a pan and fry the meat for 6 to 8 minutes on each side, or until the internal temperature reaches 165 F.
Using your air fryer is another great way to cook this pollo asado recipe, a method that's faster than an oven and uses less oil than the stovetop method. Sipmly marinate the chicken as called for, then instead of lining the pieces up on a grill tray, line them up in your air fryer basket. Air fry for an initial 8 minutes or so, then flip and cook for another 5 minutes (or more time as needed).