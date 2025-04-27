We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chicken is one of the most widely-consumed meats in the world, and consumption of this particular meat is only growing. With that in mind, every culture and cuisine has its own abundance of chicken recipes. If you are in the mood for a simple yet strikingly bold and zesty chicken dish for your dinner, then Mexican pollo asado is the one for you. Essentially translating to "roasted chicken," pollo asado really packs in much more flavor than your average roast, and this broiler version helps ensure a perfectly crispy texture, too.

In this broiler pollo asado recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, succulent chicken thighs are marinated in a bright, citrusy and spiced mixture of orange and lime juice, garlic, chipotle paste, cumin, coriander, paprika, and oregano. Then the marinated thighs go under the broiler until lightly charred, for a simple chicken dish with flavors that are out of this world. This recipe is easy enough to assemble that it makes a great meal option for a work night, but also flavorful enough to serve to a crowd.