Frozen Margarita Popsicles Are The Ultimate Pool Party Treat
There's nothing like the crisp, refreshing taste of frozen margarita popsicles at your next summer party. The fun and boozy treats beat even a frozen margarita slush in the ice factor. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico's version of frozen margarita popsicles is not only a unique adult treat to beat the heat but is sure to turn heads. A special margarita mixture is poured into small paper cups and covered with a thick slice of lime before being frozen with a popsicle stick in the center. Once unmolded, the popsicles are garnished with a salt and cayenne mixture for a salt rim effect with a spicy kick.
Though the popsicles feature a classic margarita cocktail flavor, they contain less alcohol than the actual beverage because tequila and triple sec don't freeze well. As such, only a small amount of alcohol is included and diluted with other ingredients that easily freeze. The result is a softer popsicle that melts fast, but that's just more reason to enjoy more than one while you're relaxing by the pool. Avoid a messy experience by piercing a cupcake liner through the popsicle stick to catch any melting liquid. The best part is you can make these popsicles up to a month ahead if you keep them tightly wrapped in the freezer.
Gather your frozen margarita popsicle ingredients
Since this is a boozy recipe, you will, of course, need some alcohol: tequila blanco and triple sec. But don't forget to add the nonalcoholic liquids to your cart — orange juice, lime juice, and agave for sweetness. You'll also need three whole limes that you will cut into slices to use as caps on the liquid before the popsicles are frozen. Finally, get some kosher salt and cayenne for the salt rim.
What to serve with frozen margarita popsicles
Ingredients
- ½ cup tequila blanco
- 2 tablespoons triple sec
- 1 cup orange juice
- 6 tablespoons lime juice
- 2 tablespoons agave
- 3 limes
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon cayenne
Directions
- In a pitcher or large measuring cup, combine the tequila, triple sec, orange juice, lime juice, and agave, and mix well. Taste and add more agave for sweetening if desired.
- Divide the mixture between 8 small 3-ounce paper cups, leaving about half an inch of space from the top. Place the cups in a freezable vessel like a loaf pan.
- Cut a total of 8 rounds from the center of the 3 limes, each about ¼-inch thick. Slice a wedge from a leftover lime piece and set aside.
- Carefully pierce the center of the lime rounds with a knife tip to make a very small opening for the popsicle stick to fit through snugly.
- Push a popsicle stick through the center of a lime round and place it in one of the paper cups. Adjust the height of the lime so it's sitting flat on top of the liquid, and try to straighten the stick. Repeat with the remaining lime rounds.
- Freeze the cups for 8 hours or overnight.
- Once they're done freezing, squeeze the cups lightly and gently wiggle the sticks to unmold the popsicles.
- Combine the kosher salt and cayenne in a small bowl. Mix well and set aside.
- Run the lime wedge around the edges of the frozen lime rounds to moisten.
- Dip the moistened sides of each popsicle in the salt mixture, rotating to coat.
- Serve immediately or keep frozen until ready to serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|85
|Total Fat
|0.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|12.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|8.3 g
|Sodium
|212.4 mg
|Protein
|0.5 g
What are some tips for freezing tequila or other liquors?
Standard home freezers typically have a temperature limit of -10 F but are usually set at 0 F, neither of which is low enough for liquor with high alcohol by volume (ABV) or proof to freeze. In general, 80-proof liquor has about 40% ABV, with a freezing point of -17 F. Tequila is typically 80 proof, while triple sec can range from 30 to 80 proof. Select a lower-proof triple sec if you can, as 40-proof liquor's freezing point is 22 F, making it much easier to freeze at home.
It also helps to mix the liquor with other ingredients that can freeze at higher temperatures, like orange juice and lime juice. To avoid making popsicles that won't freeze and turn into a slushy mess, follow the recipe proportions carefully. If you mix a regular margarita and try to freeze it, the ABV will be too high. That's why the popsicles aren't as strong as a regular margarita, but they definitely have a kick and sure are refreshing.
Since these popsicles are on the slushier side, enjoy them quickly. Make sure to keep them frozen until the last minute or keep them on ice in a cooler. If you really want the popsicles to resist melting as fast, you can double up on the orange juice and lime juice in this recipe. They won't be as strong, but they'll last longer in the sun.
How can I customize these frozen margarita popsicles?
You can customize these frozen margarita popsicles in many ways, starting with the liquor. Instead of tequila, you can use vodka or rum, although the flavor will be different. Also, check out the different substitutes for triple sec if needed because there are many options.
The customizations extend beyond the liquor. For example, you can use either bottled lime juice or freshly squeezed lime juice. An agave replacement is simple syrup, which can be whipped up with equal parts sugar and water. If your palate isn't fond of heat, garnish the popsicle edges with sugar crystals instead of salt and cayenne, or use freshly grated lime zest. Feel free to mix it up and make a skinny, sugar-free, or virgin margarita popsicle. Experiment with other flavors like mint.
Although this recipe uses paper cups instead of an actual popsicle mold, you can choose to use them, including this seasonally appropriate watermelon-shaped popsicle mold. Depending on the shape of the mold, you might have to slip a thin slice of lime into each mold, pushed up against the wall, rather than placing it on the top. You can even use ice cube trays to make small popsicles. After pouring the mixture into the compartments of the tray, cover the whole tray with aluminum foil and insert the sticks through the foil so they stand up straight.