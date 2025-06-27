Frozen Margarita Popsicles Are The Ultimate Pool Party Treat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing like the crisp, refreshing taste of frozen margarita popsicles at your next summer party. The fun and boozy treats beat even a frozen margarita slush in the ice factor. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico's version of frozen margarita popsicles is not only a unique adult treat to beat the heat but is sure to turn heads. A special margarita mixture is poured into small paper cups and covered with a thick slice of lime before being frozen with a popsicle stick in the center. Once unmolded, the popsicles are garnished with a salt and cayenne mixture for a salt rim effect with a spicy kick.

Though the popsicles feature a classic margarita cocktail flavor, they contain less alcohol than the actual beverage because tequila and triple sec don't freeze well. As such, only a small amount of alcohol is included and diluted with other ingredients that easily freeze. The result is a softer popsicle that melts fast, but that's just more reason to enjoy more than one while you're relaxing by the pool. Avoid a messy experience by piercing a cupcake liner through the popsicle stick to catch any melting liquid. The best part is you can make these popsicles up to a month ahead if you keep them tightly wrapped in the freezer.