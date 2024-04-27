Spiked Margarita Cupcakes Recipe

Bright, citrusy, and refreshing, margaritas are the perfect drink for the warmer months. While the origins of the margarita cocktail are a bit unclear, the origins of this recipe are not: Recipe developer Jessica Morone created this tantalizing twist on traditional cupcakes and margaritas. These delightful treats capture the essence of the classic cocktail in a moist and flavorful dessert. Imagine zesty lime mingling with a hint of tequila, all wrapped up in a soft, tender cupcake crumb. These cupcakes offer a burst of citrusy goodness with a subtle kick, making them a perfect choice for special occasions, parties, or simply when you're craving something a little out of the ordinary.

Whether you're a fan of margaritas or simply looking to add a touch of excitement to your dessert repertoire, these margarita cupcakes are sure to impress. Paired with a dollop of creamy tequila-lime frosting and a sprinkle of salt for that perfect balance of sweet and savory, these cupcakes are as visually stunning as they are delicious. Get ready to elevate your baking game and indulge in a little slice of cocktail-inspired heaven with this irresistible margarita cupcake recipe.