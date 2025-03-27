The Homemade Chip Recipe That Makes Eggplant The Star

Eggplant is one of those vegetables that people tend to love or hate. Some people don't enjoy the texture, while others will gladly eat it roasted, fried, or grilled, as well as in recipes like eggplant dip, eggplant Parmigiana, ratatouille, or moussaka. If you're not a fan, it might be because you've never had eggplant prepared correctly. Luckily, eggplant is one of the most versatile vegetables, and can even be made into popular offerings like French fries or potato chips. Eggplant is just one choice among the many vegetables for making delicious fries or chips that aren't potatoes. It joins others like carrots, turnips, butternut squash, beets, jicama, asparagus, and even avocado that can prepared this way. Eggplant chips have a leg up on nutrition and are equally irresistible.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico created a recipe for eggplant chips that turn out crispy and creamy at the same time, and a simple mixture of garlic powder, salt, and black pepper provides each chip with a burst of flavor. We use Japanese eggplants because their long, thin shape is perfect for bite-sized chips, and they aren't as wet as globe eggplants. Thinly sliced, they brown and crisp to perfection in the oven. Eggplant chips are hard to resist on their own, but they can be paired with dip for extra flavor. We think these chips taste best fresh, but if you have leftovers you can store them in an airtight container or paper bag on the counter for 3-4 days.