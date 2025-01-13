Do You Always Need To Salt Eggplant Before Cooking? We Asked A Chef

Eggplants have a deliciously rich, savory, earthy flavor and a creamy, melt-in-your-mouth texture when cooked well. Many argue that salting eggplant is a key step to proper cooking, but is this salting step essential? We consulted eggplant-cooking expert Michael Costa, concept chef at Zaytinya by José Andrés in Washington D.C., which specializes in Turkish, Lebanese, and Greek dishes. All three of these cuisines utilize eggplants in iconic dishes like this Lebanese eggplant dip as well as Turkish stuffed-eggplant karniyarik and of course, Greek moussaka.

Advertisement

When asked if you should always salt eggplant before cooking, chef Costa said, "We [Zaytinya's kitchen staff] always do but it depends on the eggplant and the final result you are looking for. Eggplants are mostly water so salting them can help concentrate their flavor and texture."

Salting eggplant slices was once touted as the best way to rid them of bitter compounds through osmosis. While modern eggplants have been bred for a mild, less bitter taste, salting is still beneficial to flavor and texture as chef Costa states. The salt draws moisture out of the eggplant, enhancing its flavor and balancing any bitterness it may contain. Eggplant flesh will also absorb some of the salt, effectively pre-seasoning it. Furthermore, by drawing out excess water, salting facilitates a crispy browned surface and skin and a desirable creamy, tender interior, whether you're frying, roasting, or grilling eggplants.

Advertisement