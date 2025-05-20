10 Simple Triple Sec Substitutes For Your Margarita

Any margarita worth its salt always includes a shot of triple sec, especially if you're striving for perfection. It also contains a delightful combination of tequila, fresh citrus, and maybe even a little salt. That combination of ingredients creates a drink that's so bright and refreshing, it can't be matched. That brightness comes from the fresh citrus juices used in the classic recipe, but also from the triple sec. It's that burst of orange that raises this cocktail to another level — a level that a bottle of cloying sweet and sour mix simply can't match. But adding triple sec isn't the only way to shake up this recipe.

Believe it or not, there are several ways you could craft the perfect margarita. You could make it spicy, serve it on the rocks with or without salt, or even blend it into a frosty alcoholic slush, just to name a few. But no matter how you like your margarita, the one thing you should never ever leave out is that burst of citrus. While triple sec is the most common choice, it's not the only choice. I've mixed up and served a lot of margaritas over the years, and in all that time I've discovered several other liqueurs that will elevate your cocktail. I've even realized you could forgo the alcohol altogether and simply add a bit more juice.

Unsure which way is right for you? Don't worry, I've got some triple sec substitute suggestions that won't just change your margarita — it might create a version you like even better.