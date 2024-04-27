Who Invented St-Germain Liqueur?

What has been recognized as "bartender's ketchup" by the New York Times and the community at hand is the 2007 brainchild of the late Robert J. Cooper. At a time when liqueurs were not commonly used, Robert took a risk with the enterprise, so much that he was warned by his skeptic father and Chambord creator Norton "Sky" Cooper, "I'll hire you back in a year when you fail." The entire Cooper family had been making spirits since the early 1900s, and Cooper Spirits Company is now responsible for not just St-Germain but also Lock Stock & Barrel and Hochstadter's Slow & Low. The younger Cooper's chutzpah paid off, as the uniquely flavored ingredient could be easily splashed into cocktails and shaken into drinks and became beloved by bartenders around the world.

Robert named the liqueur after a noteworthy artsy district in Paris known as St‑Germain‑des‑Prés. Offering a sweet floral fruity palate, the product was made from collecting elderflowers and garnered a reputation of its own — even generating publicity when the primary ingredient appeared on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding cake.