Add Elderflower Syrup To Give Your Drinks A Unique Floral Sweetness

Floral flavors are all the rage. From adding rosewater to your apple pie to sprinkling lavender into your café au lait, florals can bring a fresh and unique flavor to all kinds of culinary experiences — especially beverages — and while you may assume that enjoying these flavors is limited to the spring, they can easily be used all year round. If you haven't tried florals before, however, you may be intimidated by starting with the stronger flavors. If this is the case, we recommend trying elderflower in your drinks to experience a sweet and approachable introduction to this unique category of flavors.

Elderflower comes from the elder shrub, which grows all over the northern half of the globe. It produces small white flowers in late spring and early summer, spreading a sweet fragrance everywhere it blooms. Its taste is similarly sweet and slightly fruity in a mild way that many people find enjoyable. In drinks, this flower acts as a more subtle sweetener than other floral syrups, bringing a gentle hint of floral flavor without overpowering existing flavors.