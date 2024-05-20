Grand Marnier: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Wrapped in red ribbon, Grand Marnier is a true gift. The French liqueur is globally recognized but too often seen as an ingredient rather than the special spirit that it is. There may be other orange liqueurs to choose from, but there are none that compare to Grand Marnier's unique blend with cognac. Both ingredients receive the same amount of discerning attention to create a balanced liqueur that's somehow a bit of everything: delicate, rich, sweet, bitter, sharp, strong, and smooth. If not served neat, it's often swirled into margaritas and other mixed drinks. Grand Marnier is a marvel in the world of cocktails, adored by mixologists for its versatility and equally savored by purists.

While it's a bar fixture around the world today, Grand Marnier reportedly had humble beginnings near Paris in the late 1800s. It's said that master distiller Jean Baptiste Lapostolle made a name for himself shortly after opening his own fruit liqueurs factory in 1827, but it was decades before cognac was thrown in the mix. Per the liqueur's website, the marriage of cognac and orange liqueur was all thanks to an actual marriage, that of Lapostolle's granddaughter, Julia, and Louis-Alexandre Marnier, son of the region's leading wine distributors. The two families merged in love and business, rapidly expanding its reach and reputation.

It was apparently Louis-Alexandre who thought to incorporate cognac. In 1880, the one and only Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge was born.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.