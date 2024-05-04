The Origin Of The Singapore Sling Cocktail Dates Back More Than A Century

One of the most fascinating things about cocktails is that they can contain an entire history lesson in one drink, and the classic Singapore Sling is a great example of this. Mixed alcoholic drinks are by their very nature a globe-trotting affair, combining liquors, juices, and spices sourced from all over the world. Those drinks then cross boundaries as countries and cultures spread them far and wide, leading to local variations and new additions that spawn whole new recipes.

Look at the ingredient list of a Singapore Sling, and you'll see this whole process playing out very clearly, with the gin cocktail containing French Bénédictine liqueur, cherry liqueur, lime juice, sugar syrup, and possibly pineapple juice, grenadine, or triple sec — all depending on the recipe. While its invention seems to be more clear-cut on the surface, dig deeper and you'll find that even the earliest Singapore Sling recipes were subject to debate and multiple influences. The most accepted story is that the Singapore Sling was created by Ngiam Tong Boon, a Chinese-born bartender who worked at the Raffles Hotel in Singapore.

The hotel was a product of British colonialism — the nation controlled Singapore at the time — and many of the social mores of the colony were adopted from Britain. The story goes that in 1915, Boon created the pink-colored drink for women at the bar, as the look could trick bystanders into thinking the customer was sipping a non-alcoholic punch during a time when women drinking was frowned upon. The Singapore Sling has since endured through the ages and even ranks on our list as one of the tropical cocktails from around the world that everyone should try at least once.