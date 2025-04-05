What Does The Proof Of Alcohol Mean And How Is It Related To ABV?

When shopping for spirits, you might see two different values on labels: "ABV," or alcohol by volume, and "proof." That second one isn't always there, as distilleries in the United States aren't required to list it these days. But when it is, it can be confusing. Most of us know ABV and that it tells us how much alcohol is in a beverage — we see it on beer and wine. But what does that proof number mean?

Proof also refers to the amount of alcohol present, and in the U.S., it's calculated by doubling the ABV. So, if a spirit is 40% ABV, it's 80 proof. ABV is straightforward: It measures how many milliliters of pure ethanol (or alcohol) are in every 3.4 ounces of fluid. Distillers use hydrometers to measure spirits through each stage of the distilling process. The proof has a looser, more storied background. England demanded a tax on spirits with high levels of alcohol in the 16th century, testers would soak a pellet filled with gunpowder in liquor before attempting to ignite it — if it burst into flames, the alcohol level was high enough for it to be deemed a proof spirit. When setting its own taxation standards, the U.S. decided "proof spirits" were anything over 50% ABV, which would correspond with 100 proof. Restrictions changed, but proof equaling double ABV was set — for America, at least; the correlation differs in other countries.