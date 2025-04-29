10 Luxury Tequila Brands That Are Actually Worth It
Tequila's image has come a long way since its humble origins as a cringe-inducing party shot. In 2021, tequila surpassed whiskey retail sales as the second best-selling spirit behind vodka, and with the proliferation of premium tequila companies, craft cocktail trends, and brands with celebrity endorsements steadily on the rise, tequila's popularity is poised to keep on growing.
Similar to Champagne, tequila has appellation of origin, a classification which denotes a set of legal restrictions related to geography, style, and production methods. Intended to ensure the authenticity and quality of the Mexican spirit, for the consumer, these standards point to the symbiotic relationship between terroir, Mexican culture, and the bottled end result. While these factors may not be important to the average frozen margarita drinker, for those looking for a premium tequila for smooth sipping, it all begins in the world-class tequila-making region of Jalisco, Mexico.
With an overwhelming amount of store bought tequila brands to choose from, for imbibers who are specifically looking for a luxury bottle that's worth a big splurge, I scoured the premium tequila marketplace in search of the brands that stand a cut above the rest. Focusing solely on tequilas over $100 per 750 milliliter, I did a deep dive beyond brands' mission statements, researching their production techniques and aging processes instead. To supplement my knowledge of spirits gleaned from two decades as a mixologist, I perused several industry award rankings, review sites, and travel blogs to augment my expertise and help inform my selection.
Clase Azul
One of the most recognizable brands to occupy the top shelf at your local cocktail bar, Clase Azul's handmade ceramic bottles boast an eye-catching design and a premium tequila to boot. From the hand-painted decanters to the artisanal method of production, Clase Azul is a long-standing luxury tequila brand with a reputation for craftsmanship at all costs — and costs, well, it sure does.
The iconic blue-and-white decanter holds Clase Azul reposado, the brand's signature creation that retails around $150. Showcasing the bittersweet complexity of blue agave harvested from the Los Altos region of Jalisco and aged in American whiskey casks for eight months, Clase Azul's flagship spirit is easy to source and even easier to sip. According to Forbes, the 100 percent Mexican-owned brand exports to 92 countries, and with nearly three decades of tequila-making tradition and a distinctive, patented yeast infusion, Clase Azul has carved out a niche based on authenticity, quality, and luxury.
With tasting notes of clove and cinnamon, Clase Azul reposado is an exquisite choice for after-dinner sipping tequilas, and pairs extravagantly well with smoked cow's milk cheese and semi-sweet chocolate. If the price tag warrants an extra cherry on top, Clase Azul's artisanal ceramic decanters double as collectible art pieces, expertly crafted and designed to honor Mexico's vibrant culture.
Código 1530 George Strait Collection
When talking about the Código 1530 George Strait collection, legacy and luxury go hand-in-hand. Co-founded by the country music legend, Código 1530 acquired its name from "Los Códigos," the time-honored traditions and secret family processes established by generations of jimadors in Amatitán. Celebrated for its old-world profile, Código 1530's primary offerings come at a value; for luxury at its most refined, look no further than George Strait's hand-picked collection of limited-edition tequilas.
Winner of the SIP Award, the George Strait Origen Tequila is a one-of-a-kind, luxury sipper that sells for around $350. Using freshwater filtered through volcanic soil, local yeast, and only the highest quality of fully-matured agave, the distillate is aged for six years, making it one of the oldest extra-añejos on the market. Rested in Napa Valley cabernet barrels made of French white oak, the end result is an aromatic amber elixir in the vein of cognac, brimming with notes of spicy oak and caramelized sugar.
Tears of Llorona
For a small-batch, luxury tequila that doesn't skimp on aging or craftsmanship, opt for the award-winning Tears of Llorona No. 3 extra añejo. This bourbon drinker's tequila was named the "2024 Tequila of the Year" by the Beverage Institute, but at a suggested retail price of $279.99, it's not slated to be an everyday sipper. Still, for enthusiasts who appreciate the intricate artistry behind fine spirits, this is a bottle well-worth the splurge.
Tears of Llorona uses traditional production methods in combination with modern innovations, which sets it apart from other luxury tequila brands. Featuring Blue Weber agave from the highlands of Jalisco, master distiller Germán González hand selects each plant for harvest before slow-roasting the piñas to achieve the preferred balance of sugar conversion to terroir. A labor of love from start to finish, the aging process lasts five years and takes place in three different styles of oak barrel — Scotch, sherry, and brandy — which are later blended then bottled. The result is big, bold, and definitely worth savoring as black cherry and vanilla notes on the nose preface a long finish of toffee, cinnamon, and charred oak.
Komos
As The Tasting Panel Magazine's highest rated tequila collection, Komos boasts a lavish line of premium tequila with prices that won't (completely) break the bank. Founded in 2019, the Mediterranean-inspired tequila brand produces five distinct styles, with the reposado rosa, añejo cristalino, and añejo reserva selling for $129.99 to $169.99 respectively.
Made in Mexico following traditional production methods, the distillate undergoes a gentle process of aeration, imparting a softer mouthfeel and hint of sweetness, before being poured into handmade, fire-glazed ceramic bottles. A brand that prides itself on its refined approach to luxury tequila, each bottle is a stunning showpiece that also helps protect the spirit from sunlight.
The majestic cobalt blue bottle contains Komos añejo cristalino, a minimum 12-month aged tequila that is filtered through charcoal to create a soft translucence and tropical fruit aromas with expressions of sweet minerality. Garnering a 98 point rating from The Tasting Panel Magazine, the additional filtration process results in an ultra-refined spirit that doesn't sacrifice complexity, flavor, or aroma.
Gran Sociedad Tequila
Founded in 2021, Gran Sociedad is the visionary brand from a collective of Mexican artists and entrepreneurs committed to fusing tradition with innovation to create a tequila reflective of "Mexico's cultural richness and communal spirit." In keeping with its vision, master distiller Yadira Hernández utilizes ancestral methods to crush and cook the piñas before fermenting in stainless steel pots and aging in medium-toasted American oak barrels.
The process begins with eight-year-old agave that's been pulverized using volcanic stone wheels called tahonas. Afterwards, the extraction gets cooked in stone masonry ovens that enrich the spirit with an earthiness, smoky minerality, and sweet agave character that's reminiscent of extra-aged tequila without sacrificing the freshness typical to un-aged tequilas.
Gran Sociedad's commitment to authenticity and quality are on full display with its signature — and singular — tequila. Selling for $149.99 on its website, Gran Sociedad Tequila is a worthy sipper showcasing the complex terroir of the Jalisco highlands and the ancestral techniques that enhance the legacy Mexican spirit.
Caballito Cerrero
This family owned operation has a lineage going back 15 generations and a cult following, making Caballito Cerrero a revered, yet unconventional premium tequila brand. Producing small batches of destilados de agave at the Santa Rita Factory in Jalisco, the ancient distillation site was designed to maximize the use of gravity in the production process, featuring a wall that's also an aqueduct and several fermentation pits carved into the stone hillside. In 2006, the UNESCO organization recognized the Santa Rita Factory as the oldest agave distillation site in Mexico, and it continues to be the production facility for Caballito Cerrero's distinct destilados.
Destilados de agave are spirits distilled from agave, but as production methods don't adhere to the strict regulations of the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT) of Mexico, they are not legally allowed to be labeled tequila. Still, that shouldn't dissuade you from tasting its legacy spirits, as Caballito Cerrero's destilados offer some of the most unique expressions of agave on the market.
Due to an enduring commitment to old-world production methods and the final, bottled product, the brand only produces very limited runs each year. Its flagship release, Caballito Cerrero reposado is creamy and oak-forward, retailing at around $120. Other offerings lean into mezcal's more vegetal profile, such as maguey azul (Agave tequilana) and maguey chato (Agave angustifolia), generally bottled at 40%, 46%, and 55% ABV (with the occasional ultra-limited, high-proof release peppered in). While prices run the gamut, an entry-level bottle of Azul retails at around $95 while the Caballito Cerrero Chato Blanco Unicorn 55 percent goes for $250.
Fuenteseca Reserva
Highly regarded in the ultra-luxury world of extra-extra-aged tequila, Fuenteseca Reserva offers vintages from five to 21 years. With such lengthy timelines dedicated to the delicate art of aging, Fuenteseca Reserva's tequilas are expensive, but also unmatched by anything else on the market in terms of age, expression, and quality.
For Master Distiller Enrique Fonseca, the decades-long production process began with the premium agave he planted in 1984, then harvested nearly ten years later. After slow-cooking the heritage plants, Fonseca chooses from his expert range of distilling and aging techniques depending on the character of the tequila and the desired expression. Through a thoughtful balance of traditional distillation methods and inventive manipulation, Fonseca creates rare blends of premium, ultra-aged tequila that occupy a class of their own.
While the 21-year-old vintage carries a four-digit price tag (not including cents), Fuenteseca Reserva Cosecha 2015 extra añejo 5-Year tequila retails for $199.99, and boasts a smooth, complex, and rich profile that's equal parts robust and refined.
Dos Artes
Made from 100% estate-grown blue agave in Amatitán, Jalisco, Dos Artes offers a collection of quality tequila that's bottled in one-liter ceramic containers with intricately hand-painted designs. A family-owned brand based in California, Dos Artes represents premium, artisanal tequila and is committed to bringing the spirit of Mexico and its folklore to the United States.
Indeed, there are two distinct arts at play here — ceramics and tequila-making — and both are winning at their own games. With a suggested retail price of $139.99 for the three-year-aged Dos Artes añejo tequila, you could be a winner, too.
Distributed in limited supply, Dos Artes is hailed for its pronounced sweetness and floral character that's atypical of many añejos on the market. On the lighter side of the collection, in terms of profile and price point, cooked and raw agave notes predominate the nose while subtle hints of warm vanilla round out the palate of Dos Artes Blanco Tequila.
The slightly older reposado comes equipped with deep caramel flavors that invite luxury on its own or mixed for a more sophisticated version of your favorite cocktail. Whichever bottle fits your fancy, it's a brand that's become synonymous with value and quality, and it's guaranteed to be a one-of-a-kind.
Casa Obsidiana
An ultra-premium tequila brand presenting a New Age aesthetic that boasts the power of obsidian, Casa Obsidiana offers a streamlined collection dubbed the world's most beautiful tequila. Bottled in sculptural vessels inspired by Mexico's natural landscape and forged in homage to the sacred elements through which the beloved spirit is born, from looks alone, Casa Obsidiana earns its place among the most passionate producers of luxury tequila brands.
The proverbial love child of a trio of master producers with diverse backgrounds, the spirit inside the obsidian-enshrined bottle is made with equal amounts of care and passion. Crafted at the base of el Volcán de Tequila on the Beckmann Gonzales family estate in Jalisco, master tequilero Francisco Quijano and vintner Jean-Charles Boisse combine the unadulterated, mineral-rich, volcanic terroir with variable aging in Napa Valley chardonnay casks to create a velvety-smooth, pleasantly light sipping tequila.
Retailing at $190, Casa Obsidiana blanco tequila showcases strong flavors of pink peppercorns and papaya. Housed in an angular, sandstone-hued ceramic showpiece inspired by the agave piña, it's luxury for all of your senses.
Casa Dragones
Casa Dragones is a small-batch tequila company on a mission. Beyond the pursuit of perfecting the sipping tequila, CEO, co-founder, and maestra tequilera Bertha González Nieves is shaping the future of the tequila industry through a commitment to innovative and sustainable production methods. The first woman to be certified by the Mexican Academy of Tequila Tasters, Nieves produces a small collection of premium tequilas — each boasting an ultra-smooth finish and luxurious character.
Sourcing agave from a high-elevation estate in Tequila, Jalisco, only the sweetest piñas are harvested by hand, which allows for a more harmonious embrace of each yearly harvest while ensuring the signature taste of Casa Dragones. In an effort to reduce its carbon footprint, the company opts out of traditional cooking methods in favor of using an industrial diffuser and keeps to a small-batch philosophy, never producing more than 500 cases at a time.
While Casa Dagrones Blanco retails for under $100, making for a luxurious margarita, the cleanest and most refined sipping spirit from the Casa Dragones line is sure to be Joven. A masterful blend of white tequila with a five-year-old, extra-aged tequila, at $359 per bottle, it's an expensive, yet exceptional choice.