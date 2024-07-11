Why Are There So Many Celebrity Tequila Brands Anyway?

Celebrity endorsements for alcoholic drinks are nothing new, but even casual observers can sense that the wave of celebrity tequila brands represents something original. For decades past, a celebrity alcohol usually meant the endorsement of an existing product. Whether it was a classic icon like Sean Connery sipping a Jim Beam, or a modern star like Snoop Dogg drinking a Corona on the beach. But recently there has been a clear shift. Stars aren't just making ads for alcohol anymore; there are now dozens of alcohol and spirits brands actually owned by celebrities. And while a few like Ryan Reynolds may hawk gin or vodka, the undisputed king of celebrity spirits is tequila. The list of celebs with tequila brands runs the gamut from LeBron James, George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg, to Kendall Jenner, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Guy Fieri. This begs the questions: Why now? And why tequila?

The why now becomes clear when you look at the first big celebrity tequila success, George Clooney's Casamigos. Founded in 2013, it wasn't the first celebrity tequila, but only four years later it sold for $1 billion, split between Clooney and two other founders. Movie and TV paydays can be huge, but not that huge. And in an era when the personal brands of celebrities are more carefully curated — and when the stars themselves desire autonomy and stability in a career that can rise and fall on a whim — the appeal of owning a more traditional business with a more stable cash flow is high.