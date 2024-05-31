What Makes A Tequila Premium?

To say that geography plays an instrumental role in defining and differentiating tequila would be an understatement. For starters, if it isn't made in one of five states in Mexico – Jalisco, Guanajuato, Michoacan, Tamaulipas, or Nayarit — it isn't even technically tequila. Plus, while all tequila must be distilled from the Blue Weber type of agave plant, where that Blue Weber is grown impacts the plant and therefore the tequila's flavor profile. Blue Weber grown at higher elevations is big and sweet, yielding oaky, vanilla-tinged tequila, while Blue Weber grown closer to sea level is smaller and tends to shape tequila with spicy, earthy notes. That's not the only way elevation, in particular, characterizes tequila.

Blue Weber grown at higher elevations makes for what is considered premium tequila — because, yes, there is absolutely a difference between some lower-quality tequilas that might be fine for mixing into cocktails with lots of other ingredients and tequila so impeccable you want to sip it straight. Agave at more soaring heights, where temperatures are cooler, is packed with minerals and nutrients. It's dense in flavors and aromas, so between that and its natural sweetness, distillers don't need to add other ingredients, additives, and sweeteners to their tequilas. Premium tequila is defined by a lack of those additives. By law, tequila must be made from at least 51% agave. Some makers fill the other 49% with additives for flavoring, which can dilute the tequila's purity and lead to nasty hangovers. Tequilas considered premium feature higher percentages of agave, up to 100%.