Smoked Gouda Pimento Chicken Salad Toast Bites Recipe

Classic pimento cheese, in all its many variations, has long been a favorite in the South where creative cooks take the basics of cream cheese, mayonnaise, shredded cheddar, and pimentos and elevate them with additions such as mustard, pickles, and bacon bits. Developer Kara Barrett tells us, "Pimento spread is a favorite of mine and comes together quickly. If you're looking for a fun, festive summer appetizer this one fits the bill nicely." Here she gives it her own spin by stirring in some smoked paprika and gouda cheese and adding chopped chicken, which "adds an extra dimension of smoky flavor and elevates this above a standard pimento spread."

In fact, one could even consider this dish to be a pimento cheese-chicken salad mashup, making it more satisfying and versatile than the original. These elegant toasts come together in half an hour and make a perfect appetizer, picnic offering, or even a light meal along with soup or salad, but this savory, protein-packed spread can be put to many other uses as well.