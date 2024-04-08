Elevate Pimento Cheese Like A Southerner With A Simple Tangy Addition

Pimento cheese is the perfect spread for cheese lovers. This Southern staple typically consists of cheddar cheese, cream cheese mayo, pimentos (sweet red peppers), and seasonings. While that's the basic recipe, Southerners prefer a tangier version, often adding ingredients such as Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, diced pickles, or lemon juice — or some combination thereof. Seeing how popular it is in the South, you may as well try it the Southern way at least once. Tasting Table has a recipe for a classic pimento cheese — consisting of the basics, as well as bacon — that you can use as a starting off point.

If you want to go the umami-rich route with Worcestershire sauce, add a few dashes in with the rest of the ingredients before mixing. For the pickle addition, start with one small dill pickle and dice it up into small pieces, then adjust the amount you add based on your taste preferences (you can always cut up a second if you want a stronger pickle flavor).

When adding Dijon mustard, all you need is a dollop to taste the effects of the extra tang. Similarly, if going the lemon juice route, all you need is a squeeze. If you're going for both Worcestershire sauce and Dijon mustard or lemon juice, you may want to lessen the amount of Worcestershire down to a splash, so the mixture doesn't get too liquidy — plus, you don't need as much to get the tangy taste since the Dijon or lemon juice will compensate.