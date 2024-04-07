How To Make A Next-Level Pimento Cheese Sandwich For The Masters

If you're a golf fan, the Masters Tournament taking place April 8-14 is certainly a much-anticipated event. Even if you're not making the trek to the Augusta National Golf Course, you can still invoke the Southern spirit of the Masters by preparing its famous pimento sandwich. Each year, the sandwiches takeover concessions stands, concocted from a recipe that's simple, unpretentious, and delicious: pimento cheese spread between two slices of white sandwich bread.

However, if you're preparing your own pimento cheese sandwiches, there are plenty of tweaks and upgrades you can make to take the classic recipe to the next level. Start with simple additions to the spread itself, which is a blend of mayo, diced jarred red bell pepper, and cheddar cheese. Spice it up with garlic salt, cayenne, and smoked paprika. Or reach for pickled jalapeños, dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and grated onions to add bursts of umami, tang, and heat to the mix. You could also blend cream cheese with the mayo for a richer indulgence overall.

Not a fan of soft white bread that sticks to the roof of your mouth? Swap it for sturdy crusty bread like sourdough, pumpernickel, or rye. Tasting Table staff recommends making a pimento grilled cheese sandwich adorned with smoky Gouda and aged provolone, to which you could add fresh jalapeños, cherry tomatoes, and crispy bacon. Fried green tomatoes and pimento cheese biscuit sandwiches would be the ultimate Southern treat.