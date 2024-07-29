Watermelon And Feta Tea Sandwiches Recipe
Want to shake things up at the next bridal shower you host? These watermelon and feta tea sandwiches are not only light and refreshing but are easy to make, and they're sure to impress more than the afternoon tea snacks that originated in Britain. These simple sandwiches use watermelon as the bread and are complemented by brick-style feta cheese, crisp cucumber slices, fresh herbs, arugula, and a tangy balsamic glaze for an unexpected, refreshing taste. Plus, a platter of these tea sandwiches will be a fun conversation starter and something your guests won't forget.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "When hosting a gathering, it's always nice to have recipe that can be made ahead. If you plan to get a jump on this recipe the night before your event, just lay down a paper towel in the container you're storing these in so that any extra water will be absorbed by the towel."
Gather the ingredients for watermelon and feta tea sandwiches recipe
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up a mini seedless watermelon, English cucumber, fresh basil, fresh mint, and arugula. "Since you will only be using a small amount of the herbs, put the rest of them in a jar with water like you would a flower bouquet to keep them fresh for other uses throughout the week," Hahn shares.
Then, look for the type of feta cheese that is in brick form so that it stays in place in the sandwich. Lastly, add balsamic glaze to your cart, or feel free to make your own from scratch.
Step 1: Cut the watermelon
Cut the watermelon into 1 inch–thick round slices.
Step 2: Cut into squares
Now, trim off the rounded part of each slice to form a square with no rind.
Step 3: Slice each square in half
Cut each square in half through the middle so that you now have two ½ inch–thick squares.
Step 4: Trim the squares into rectangles
Trim the squares into rectangles, each roughly 3 inches long by 1 ½ inches wide.
Step 5: Pat the watermelon dry
Lay the rectangles on a clean tea towel or a layer of paper towels and pat dry.
Step 6: Slice the cheese
Slice the cheese so that each slice is the length and width of the watermelon "bread."
Step 7: Add the cheese and cucumber to the watermelon
Add 1 slice of cheese to a watermelon slice and 2 cucumber slices to another.
Step 8: Add the fresh herbs
Add a basil leaf on top of the cucumbers and a mint leaf on top of the cheese.
Step 9: Add the arugula
Add a small amount of arugula to the slice with the basil.
Step 10: Drizzle on the balsamic glaze
Drizzle the arugula with balsamic glaze.
Step 11: Repeat to make more sandwiches
Close the sandwich. Repeat steps 7–10 to make 15 more sandwiches.
Step 12: Serve the sandwiches
The tea sandwiches are ready to serve.
- 1 small mini seedless watermelon
- 1 (8-ounce) brick feta cheese
- ½ English cucumber, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup fresh basil leaves
- ¼ cup fresh mint leaves
- 1 cup arugula
- ¼ cup balsamic glaze
|Calories per Serving
|172
|Total Fat
|6.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|25.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|24.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.5 g
|Total Sugars
|19.1 g
|Sodium
|329.8 mg
|Protein
|6.1 g
What are some tips on buying and cutting watermelon for tea sandwiches?
When buying the watermelon for this recipe, there are few tips that ensure ease and success in preparation. The most important tip is to make sure that you buy a seedless watermelon. You will lose some of the wow factor if black seeds show up in the sandwiches, and it will pose a problem when eating. Look for one on the smaller side, since you won't need that much to make the full recipe. It will also be easier to handle. To check for ripeness, make sure that the watermelon is firm and produces a hollow sound when you tap it with your knuckles.
Before you make that first cut into the watermelon, it's important to rinse the outside thoroughly so that your knife doesn't carry any bacteria or dirt into the part that you will be eating. Use a sharp chef's knife when cutting, and work on a large enough work surface to accommodate the large slices. It's convenient to have a trash can nearby so that you can discard the rind without getting water all over the floor, and working near the sink is helpful, as well.
What are some other filling ideas for watermelon sandwiches?
There are loads of options when creating your watermelon tea sandwiches, and it's a nice idea to prepare a platter with a few varieties. For savory options, cucumber and hummus add a creamy and crunchy texture to the sandwiches, or try using heirloom tomatoes and fresh basil along with balsamic glaze. Sliced avocado and fresh mint form a delicious and simple filling, or try cream cheese and minced dill. For a spicy kick, go with diced jalapeños and chopped cilantro.
There are many sweet options that will make a great addition to your dessert table. A layer of peanut butter and a drizzle of chocolate are a wonderful combination. Or, try adding another fruit with the peanut butter, such as raspberries, sliced banana, or strawberries. A layer of cream cheese with sliced strawberries and a drizzle of maple syrup is delicious, or a spread of homemade chia jam or store-bought jam is another tasty option. To keep it extra simple, a layer of mint leaves and a squeeze of lime would be tasty and fresh.