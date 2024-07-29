Watermelon and Feta Tea Sandwiches Recipe

Want to shake things up at the next bridal shower you host? These watermelon and feta tea sandwiches are not only light and refreshing but are easy to make, and they're sure to impress more than the afternoon tea snacks that originated in Britain. These simple sandwiches use watermelon as the bread and are complemented by brick-style feta cheese, crisp cucumber slices, fresh herbs, arugula, and a tangy balsamic glaze for an unexpected, refreshing taste. Plus, a platter of these tea sandwiches will be a fun conversation starter and something your guests won't forget.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "When hosting a gathering, it's always nice to have recipe that can be made ahead. If you plan to get a jump on this recipe the night before your event, just lay down a paper towel in the container you're storing these in so that any extra water will be absorbed by the towel."