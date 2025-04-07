Here's The Cheapest Vodka Brand Our Experts Recommend Buying

Let's face it: Alcohol is not as accessible as it once was. With the prices of almost everything rising, it can be hard to get your hands on some affordable alcohol. This includes the fan-favorite, almost universal base of vodka. Whether you are whipping up some peachy and sweet white tea shots or using vodka for cooking delicious pasta recipes such as gnocchi alla vodka, it's important to note the best types to use at a reasonable price.

Tasting Table recently enlisted experts to help us rank the 15 best value vodka brands and found that Pinnacle, placed at number 9 on our list, was a solid choice in terms of both quality and price. Pinnacle built a reputation around its various types of flavored vodka, from habanero, cucumber, or grapefruit, to chocolate whipped cream, salted caramel, or cake. While the prices vary depending on what flavor you buy and where, one 1.75-liter bottle runs for only around $20, and an even cheaper option is the brand's 750-milliliter bottle for $13 – the least-expensive vodka on our list.

This recommendation comes from Todd Barnes, an established professional and the general manager of The Abbey bar in West Hollywood. Barnes claims that Pinnacle Vodka is a versatile brand that's great for both cocktails and shots. With even the larger bottle being so inexpensive, there's no doubt Pinnacle is a brand to keep on your radar — and on your shelf.