The 15 Best Value Vodka Brands, According To Experts
Vodka is a brilliantly versatile spirit that works whether you find yourself in the mood for something coffee-based, light and fruity, citrusy, or deliciously sweet, vodka is there for all your favorite cocktails. Not all vodka is created equal, though, and it's no secret that some of the lower-end bottles are less "creamy and character-filled" and more "lighter fluid and disappointment." And that's the thing, isn't it? If you're spending the money on a bottle of vodka, don't you want something that's worth it?
That's what we thought. We wanted to know what the best value vodka brands are, and so we reached out to some experts to find out what they recommend. They didn't disappoint, giving us some insight into what's on the shelves of the home bars of the professional mixologists, bartenders, food and beverage managers, and other professionals who have access to a shocking range of liquors.
Some of their go-to brands might be surprising, and there's a bit of a caveat to this. While most of these brands that they name-checked are on the more affordable side, there are a couple pricier options in here, too. These are the vodkas that you might skip because of the price tag, but that some of our experts say are actually worth the money. That's some food for thought, so keep that in mind as we talk about the best vodkas.
1. Tito's
When we started reaching out to industry experts for their picks on the best value vodka, we started running into a bit of a problem: Everyone was recommending Tito's. Seriously. Everyone. It got to the point where we had to include a footnote to our inquiries that said, "Anything except Tito's. We get it. Don't worry, it's on the list already. Please recommend literally anything else." It makes sense, though, because Tito's Handmade Vodka is the rare thing that the vast majority of people seem to be able to agree on, as it get consistent high ratings for clarity, drinkability, smoothness, and flavor — all for a retail price of around $17 for a 750 milliliter bottle.
What did some of our experts have to say about it? (And believe us when we say this is just a small selection of thoughts.) Executive Chef Mike Lopez of Dallas's Elm Street Cask & Kitchen loves Tito's because every batch is taste-tested, and calls it "one of the cleanest-tasting spirits available." It's a go-to for The Industrialist Hotel's Food & Beverage Director Mark Miller, who says that the slightly sweet flavor makes this perfect for pretty much any cocktail, and others agree. Many, many others.
2. Blue Ice
The Patina Restaurant Group oversees award-winning hospitality establishments across the country, and they're dedicated to making experiences into art. When we asked Vice President of Restaurant and Bar Olivier Rassinoux about his go-to vodka brands, he recommended several — including Blue Ice Vodka.
Blue Ice is a potato vodka, and the company prides itself on sourcing the very best potatoes. Those, of course, come from Idaho, and the result is an incredibly smooth, slightly tart, slightly sweet vodka that's ideal for drinking straight or mixing in a cocktail. There's something else worth mentioning here, too: Although we're focusing on standard vodkas, Blue Ice also has a stand-out flavored vodka that uses huckleberries, small, reddish-purple berries that are a specialty of Idaho and the Pacific Northwest. As of this writing, a 750 milliliter bottle of Blue Ice retails for around $20, and Rassinoux says this is a great choice for anyone looking for something affordable, unique, and delicious.
3. Oka
If you're looking for something that's as unique as it is affordable, accessible, and delicious, look no further than Oka. That's the suggestion that came to us from David Muhs, the co-owner and head bartender at Monkey Thief, the New York City cocktail bar that's serving up incredible drinks inspired by Asian cuisine, culture, and ingredients. Oka, Muhs says, is the perfect combination of old and new: There is a lot of history that's going into this vodka, but, he explained, "The trend of tasteless vodka has shifted in recent years, and Oka Vodka ... boasts a rich character with notes of white flowers, citrus, and green apple, reminiscent of Ginjo sake."
Oka is made from Japanese rice sourced from Kumamoto. It's filtered using an artisanal, high-carbon charcoal for exceptional flavor, purity, and crispness, and interestingly, it's a higher-proof vodka than the others we're spotlighting. This 86-proof vodka is still affordable, though, and a 900 milliliter bottle typically retails for between $25 and $30. It shines in cocktails that allow the fine flavors of the vodka to come through the other ingredients, and it's brilliant on the rocks, too.
4. Stolichnaya
Mark Miller is the food and beverage director at Pittsburgh's The Industrialist Hotel, and he told us that he has two go-to vodka brands that he's used repeatedly over the course of his career. One is Tito's, and the other is Stolichnaya.
"Stolichnaya is a simple, solid, quality vodka," he explained. "It is what you think of when you are thinking of what vodka should taste like." That seems odd at first, but it makes sense, doesn't it? Vodka doesn't have to be fancy to be reliable, and Stoli has been a massive favorite for a long time for a very good reason. It's pleasantly warm, slightly citrusy, and it has a mild, familiar flavor that works well with anything you might want to use it for. It's widely available and very affordable as well — as of this writing, a 750 milliliter bottle retails for around $15. This is the vodka you want to keep on top of the fridge and always have on hand. It might not be flashy, but it's pretty much guaranteed that everyone will like it.
5. Weber Ranch
Weber Ranch is a little pricier than most of the vodkas we're talking about, but there's a very good reason for that. It's made not from wheat or potatoes but from Blue Weber Agave, which has to mature for seven years before it's harvested and distilled into vodka. That makes the price tag — about $30 for a 750 milliliter bottle — make sense, doesn't it?
This recommendation comes from Aloft New Orleans Downtown Beverage and Food Manager Zeke Gustafson, who told us that he loves this particular vodka because it's the perfect example of how this notoriously flavorless spirit doesn't have to be boring. "Essentially, it takes the best parts of tequila, and the best parts of vodka, to create a spirit that is different, new, exciting, and special," he said. He added that while most vodkas are designed to accentuate the flavors of other ingredients in cocktails, this one stands out as bringing enough flavor that it's ideal for drinking on the rocks. It's sweet, herbaceous, and if you love tequila, this agave-based vodka is a must-have.
6. Smirnoff
Smirnoff is a staple of liquor store shelves everywhere, and according to April Wachtel, there's a very good reason for that. Wachtel is a mixologist and the founder of Cheeky Cocktails, and when we asked her about her go-to vodka brands, she suggested Smirnoff. There's a lot of things to love about this one, from the fact that it's widely available, unlikely to disappear from shelves anytime soon, and reasonably priced. (At the time of this writing, a 1-liter bottle can be sourced for around $15.)
If it sounds too good to be true, it's not. Smirnoff has a well-earned reputation for being a smooth, easy-drinking, all-purpose vodka, and it's been around since 1864. Since it's one of the bigger players, it can produce massive quantities and sell the product cheaper. In the end, it's a win for you, and Wachtel had another recommendation, too. She told us that in your search for your go-to vodka, sampling a few options both neat and in a cocktail will give you a great basis for finding your favorite. Take an evening, drink some vodka like a true connoisseur, and Smirnoff? It's likely to come out on top.
7. Menaud
The best value vodkas don't have to be boring or everyday, and here's a suggestion from Mark Bystrom. He's the beverage manager at Bar Métier in New Orleans, a library-turned-bar that's serving up some seriously creative cocktails with a French inspiration. It's fitting, then, that Bystrom told us that his favorite vodka was Quebec's Menaud, and that the flavor profile that came through from the unique mash bill of wheat and rye was unparalleled.
"It's a tiny bit sweet, a little fruity, and has some spiciness in the finish," he explained. "It's not overdistilled, retaining the grain characteristics of the mash bill. It's not available everywhere, but if you see it, definitely pick it up!" He also added, "And it won't give you a hangover if you drink responsibly!"
Menaud is only available in a few Canadian provinces and we did find it for sale through some outlets in the U.S. It's a little on the pricey side — a 750 milliliter bottle retails for around $60 — but for what it is, Bystrom says you're not going to go wrong. Vodka still has a reputation as being mostly flavorless, and this is anything but.
8. Haku
Several of our experts recommended Haku, including Richard Lee, the executive chef at Saison in San Francisco and TeachMe.To culinary expert, and Frankie Tirado, the food and beverage manager at The LINE, also in San Francisco. This is another one that stands out from the crowd of wheat and potato vodkas, as Haku is distilled from white rice that has been fermented first, then after distillation, it's filtered through bamboo.
Tirado told us that the unique rich, sweet flavors in this vodka make it perfect for savory applications, and he says it's also a favorite in a vodka martini. Lee agreed, also noting that he loves this vodka in a martini, and adding that it's one of his go-to vodkas when it comes time to develop seasonal cocktails with fresh ingredients. "You can also always find it at my house, just simply on the rocks," he said, and together, that all makes this vodka a versatile win. It sounds like it would be expensive, right? It's surprisingly affordable, and you can pick up a 750 milliliter bottle for around $30.
9. Pinnacle
Pinnacle Vodka might be most well-known for the absolutely wild roster of flavored vodkas it sells, but anyone looking for a quality, affordable standard vodka isn't going to go wrong picking up a bottle of this — which you can do for around $20. (And that's a 1.75-liter bottle.)
Don't take our word for it: That's according to Todd Barnes, the general manager of The Abbey in West Hollywood. The Abbey opened in 1991, and it's been the beating heart of the community ever since with its incredible menu, unique cocktails, and an atmosphere that welcomes all. In other words, it's a huge deal and an unforgettable experience, and what is it that their skilled bartenders are reaching for when someone wants a well vodka? Pinnacle.
Barnes says that Pinnacle is a reliable favorite, and says that it was important to have something in the well that's great for shots as well as cocktails. Add in affordability, and it's a total win.
10. Helix7
Helix7 Vodka is another recommendation from Olivier Rassinoux, Vice President of Restaurant and Bar for the Patina Restaurant Group. This particular vodka is an international endeavor, made from winter wheat sourced from France's Champagne region, waters from Iceland, and a long distillation process that brings everything together — just as the twisting DNA strands that inspired the brand name symbolize.
This particular brand is a brilliant example of how ingredients impact the final flavor of vodka, as it's known for being crisp, clean, and creamy. This is perfect for a vodka that you're planning on enjoying on the rocks, which might be surprising — especially when we tell you that it's on the more affordable side of thing, with a 750 milliliter bottle retailing for around $20. The clarity of the Icelandic water allows a slightly citrus flavor to come through from the wheat, and as Rassinoux says, it's got value, taste, versatility, and some wonderfully unique talking points if you happen to be sitting down with a friend.
11. Grey Goose
It might be slightly surprising to see Grey Goose popping up on a list of best value vodkas, but first, let's say that as of this writing, a 750 milliliter bottle of this French vodka retails for around $20. It also came highly recommended by several of the experts we spoke to, including Anson Stahl, a 20-year beverage industry veteran known for crafting his own cocktails. He's currently bartending at San Francisco's historic Beacon Grand, and he told us that even though Grey Goose can end up being a little pricier than some vodkas, it was worth it — particularly if you're planning on using it in a sweet cocktail, like a classic Cosmopolitan.
VinoVoss AI Sommelier Ambassador and Master Mixologist Nikki "In the Mix" Bonkowski also recommended Grey Goose. She told us that in her experience wheat vodkas were the "most well-rounded of vodkas," and Grey Goose is an outstanding example. She, too, cited the natural sweetness of this vodka as making it ideal for drinking on the rocks or with sweet cocktails, including a lemon drop.
12. Belvedere
VinoVoss AI Sommelier Ambassador and Master Mixologist Nikki "In the Mix" Bonkowski also recommended Belvedere, which is known for being incredibly smooth, and for having notes of vanilla, nuts, and a creaminess that's unparalleled. At the time of this writing, a 750 milliliter bottle will set you back around $24, but Bonkowski says that it's worth it — especially considering she recommends it for specific uses, including a dry martini.
Bonkowski also gave us a little professional insight into her methodology, saying that Belvedere was one of three vodkas (also including Grey Goose and Tito's) that she recommends everyone tastes to get a feel for how different distillation methods and ingredients change the flavor profile of a vodka. Belvedere, she says, is a rye-based vodka that "offers a richer, more robust flavor" than some of the other vodkas on the market, and if you're looking for a vodka with a distinctive flavor profile that shines even in a cocktail and through other ingredients, look no further than this one.
13. Ketel One
Several of the experts we spoke with also recommended Ketel One, including Elm Street Cask & Kitchen's Executive Chef Mike Lopez and Beacon Grand bartender Anson Stahl. The name Ketel One has been synonymous with quality for a long time, and the good news is that it's on the affordable side of things, too: A 750 milliliter bottle retails for about $19. If you're a vodka fan, you've probably had it, but what do the experts have to say about it?
Stahl told us that he's a fan of using Ketel One for "more refined cocktails," and cited the Vesper martini as one of those cocktails. Since Ketel One is known for being incredibly clean and crisp, that comes through in a cocktail. Miller agrees, saying that Ketel One is considered a higher-quality vodka without having the price tag of one, and noted that he particularly respects the fact that the brand has held onto their family-made traditions and are continuing to turn out a mass-produced product while holding onto small-batch, artisanal standards.
14. EFFEN
Creating the perfect cocktail is part science, part art form, and when it comes to the classics, there's no way to go wrong with a vodka martini. What are the professionals using in theirs? We spoke with Todd Barnes, the general manager of West Hollywood's iconic bar, restaurant, and nightclub, The Abbey. Their bartenders are serving up some stellar vodka martinis, and the good news is that the vodka they're using is one that you can easily stock your own home bar with.
Barnes says that EFFEN is the go-to, "It's crafted for those moments of celebration, and with its ultra-smooth texture and distinct character, EFFEN always turns up the volume on a night out." This Dutch vodka isn't just reliably smooth, it's also proof that you don't have to spend a fortune for a crisp, smooth vodka. As of this writing, you can pick up a 750 milliliter bottle for around $20.
What sets this one apart includes high-quality wheat, a commitment to sourcing the purest water, several generations of expertise and experience, and a unique, low-temperature distillation process. EFFEN also has some unique flavors, and you should definitely try the Rosé.
15. Żubrówka Bison Grass
To round things out, this writer would like to make her own recommendation: Żubrówka Bison Grass vodka. If you love the floral, earthy, grassy notes that you'll find in some gins, this is the vodka for you. Few vodkas have a story as rich and as fascinating as this one: It's often cited as the first flavored vodka, taking on herbaceous notes from the stalk of grass that's added to each bottle. It's got an incredibly long history that goes all the way back in the 15th century, and that grass is still added to each bottle today. It even still comes from Europe's last, UNESCO-recognized primeval forest. The idea was that drinking it could connect people to that ancient forest, but that's not what makes this vodka downright incredible.
It's not just grassy, it has notes of vanilla and heather, and if you'd like to imagine yourself standing in an ancient European forest and breathing deep after the rain, that's what it tastes like. Bison grass vodka was banned in the U.S. for a long time — the grass contained a chemical compound with properties of a blood-thinner — but you can now buy it. It retails for around $20 for a 750 milliliter bottle, and you should definitely try this one on the rocks.