Easy Gnocchi Alla Vodka With Burrata Recipe
Pasta alla vodka, made specifically with penne pasta, became very popular in both Italy and the United States in the 1980s, so much in fact that it's considered a symbol of the decade's cuisine. The jury is still out on where it was invented: Some give a restaurant in Bologna credit while others say it was created in Midtown Manhattan. Either way, it has remained popular in both countries since then, and in the United States, it's easy to find vodka sauce on Italian restaurant menus and on supermarket shelves.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for gnocchi alla vodka with burrata that's warm, creamy, and flavorful. Pasta alla vodka can be found in several variations and is often made with meat like smoked pancetta in Italy, but many modern American versions are vegetarian. This version uses butter for additional richness and leaves the meat out. Heavy cream is one of the signature ingredients that makes the sauce extra velvety. Vodka contributes flavor to the sauce but also helps the tomatoes and cream blend together better. Instead of dry pasta like penne, this recipe calls for fresh gnocchi and adds even more richness with pieces of burrata topping the finished dish. Though this restaurant-quality recipe is comforting, flavorful, and satisfying, it's actually quite simple to make. The entire dish with homemade tomato sauce can be ready in under 45 minutes, but some of that is waiting time while the sauce simmers.
Gather your gnocchi alla vodka with burrata ingredients
For this recipe, you will first need unsalted butter and a white onion. Vodka is an important ingredient, but see the FAQ below for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic ingredients that can be used instead. You'll also need tomato puree, salt, black pepper, heavy cream, fresh gnocchi, and a ball of burrata. Finally, have chopped parsley on hand for garnish and, if desired, grated Parmesan for additional flavor and richness.
Step 1: Heat the butter
Heat the butter in a large, heavy skillet on medium.
Step 2: Saute the onion
Add the onion and saute until softened, about 5-6 minutes.
Step 3: Add the vodka
Pour in the vodka and let it cook for about 2 minutes while the alcohol evaporates.
Step 4: Simmer the sauce
Add the tomato puree, salt, and pepper, and bring the liquid back to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low and let simmer gently for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until reduced.
Step 5: Add the cream
Pour in the cream and simmer for 5 more minutes, stirring well until the cream is evenly blended into the sauce.
Step 6: Boil the water
While the sauce cooks, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
Step 7: Cook the gnocchi
When the sauce is almost done, add the gnocchi to the water and let them cook until they float to the top, about 2-4 minutes. Try to time it so the gnocchi and the sauce will finish cooking at the same time.
Step 8: Combine the gnocchi and sauce
Remove the gnocchi from the pot with a strainer and place them in the skillet with the sauce while it is still on the heat. Stir well to coat the gnocchi with sauce and then remove from the heat.
Step 9: Top with burrata
Break the burrata into pieces and place them on top of the gnocchi, stirring the sauce slightly to distribute and melt the cheese.
Step 10: Plate the gnocchi
Spoon the gnocchi onto 4 individual pasta dishes and top with chopped parsley and grated Parmesan, if desired.
Step 11: Serve the gnocchi alla vodka with burrata
Serve immediately.
Easy Gnocchi Alla Vodka with Burrata Recipe
With tender gnocchi simmered in creamy homemade tomato sauce, this restaurant-quality gnocchi alla vodka with burrata recipe is rich, flavorful, and comforting.
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 small white onion, finely chopped
- ⅓ cup vodka
- 1 ½ cups tomato puree
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 24 ounces gnocchi
- 1 (4-ounce) ball of burrata
- Chopped parsley, for serving
Optional Ingredients
- Grated Parmesan, for serving
Directions
- Heat the butter in a large, heavy skillet on medium.
- Add the onion and saute until softened, about 5-6 minutes.
- Pour in the vodka and let it cook for about 2 minutes while the alcohol evaporates.
- Add the tomato puree, salt, and pepper, and bring the liquid back to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low and let simmer gently for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until reduced.
- Pour in the cream and simmer for 5 more minutes, stirring well until the cream is evenly blended into the sauce.
- While the sauce cooks, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
- When the sauce is almost done, add the gnocchi to the water and let them cook until they float to the top, about 2-4 minutes. Try to time it so the gnocchi and the sauce will finish cooking at the same time.
- Remove the gnocchi from the pot with a strainer and place them in the skillet with the sauce while it is still on the heat. Stir well to coat the gnocchi with sauce and then remove from the heat.
- Break the burrata into pieces and place them on top of the gnocchi, stirring the sauce slightly to distribute and melt the cheese.
- Spoon the gnocchi onto 4 individual pasta dishes and top with chopped parsley and grated Parmesan, if desired.
- Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|619
|Total Fat
|30.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|18.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|119.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|61.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.8 g
|Total Sugars
|6.7 g
|Sodium
|861.8 mg
|Protein
|16.7 g
What is burrata and can I top gnocchi with other cheeses instead?
Burrata is a type of fresh cheese made from cow's milk that originated in the region of Puglia in Italy. It has a similar round shape to a fresh ball of mozzarella, but the top is pointier. The outer part is the same kind of cheese as mozzarella. However, unlike mozzarella which is uniform throughout, burrata contains a creamy filling. This filling is made up of both cream and small pulled or ripped pieces of mozzarella. The filling, when sold alone, is called stracciatella.
Not all supermarkets in the United States carry burrata, and it may be expensive when you can find it. A simple hack is to top this gnocchi alla vodka recipe with pieces torn from a ball of mozzarella and add additional cream. The visual effect and the flavor will be about the same. Stracciatella can also be used. There are some other substitutes for burrata cheese that will add creaminess, but the texture and flavor will be different. These include cottage cheese, ricotta cheese, feta cheese, and queso fresco. Vegans could use cashew cheese and make the sauce with olive oil and dairy-free cream instead of butter and heavy cream.
Are there variations to the classic gnocchi alla vodka recipe?
There are some tasty variations to the classic version of pasta with vodka sauce we've shown in this recipe. Some people like to prepare this dish with meat or fish. The most well-known choices in Italy are smoked pancetta, crumbled sausage, and smoked salmon. For a less intense taste, you could add baked ham or shrimp. Vegetarians could include smoked tofu for additional flavor. The white onion can be substituted with shallot, garlic, or a different kind of onion if desired. While we've chosen gnocchi for this recipe, vodka sauce is often made with dried penne pasta. Feel free to use any dried pasta you like, but adjust the cooking time in the recipe because fresh gnocchi cooks much faster.
Pasta alla vodka is not a light dish. If you'd like to lower the fat content, you can reduce the amount of cream, substitute milk for part or all of the cream, or use creative low-fat and non-dairy substitutes for heavy cream like blended white beans, blended silken tofu, or onion cream.
If you're wondering whether vodka sauce can get you drunk, the answer is no. All the alcohol evaporates away during cooking. If you don't normally keep vodka in your house, you can substitute white wine for a similar effect. Some people prefer not to use alcohol. In that case, non-alcoholic alternatives to vodka in pasta sauce include broth or stock or even white grape juice for flavor.