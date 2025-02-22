Easy Gnocchi Alla Vodka with Burrata Recipe

Pasta alla vodka, made specifically with penne pasta, became very popular in both Italy and the United States in the 1980s, so much in fact that it's considered a symbol of the decade's cuisine. The jury is still out on where it was invented: Some give a restaurant in Bologna credit while others say it was created in Midtown Manhattan. Either way, it has remained popular in both countries since then, and in the United States, it's easy to find vodka sauce on Italian restaurant menus and on supermarket shelves.

Advertisement

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for gnocchi alla vodka with burrata that's warm, creamy, and flavorful. Pasta alla vodka can be found in several variations and is often made with meat like smoked pancetta in Italy, but many modern American versions are vegetarian. This version uses butter for additional richness and leaves the meat out. Heavy cream is one of the signature ingredients that makes the sauce extra velvety. Vodka contributes flavor to the sauce but also helps the tomatoes and cream blend together better. Instead of dry pasta like penne, this recipe calls for fresh gnocchi and adds even more richness with pieces of burrata topping the finished dish. Though this restaurant-quality recipe is comforting, flavorful, and satisfying, it's actually quite simple to make. The entire dish with homemade tomato sauce can be ready in under 45 minutes, but some of that is waiting time while the sauce simmers.

Advertisement