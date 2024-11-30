Peachy And Sweet White Tea Shots Recipe
If you're the kind of person who likes to keep a few bottles of liquor on hand for impromptu drinks, there's always room for a new shot recipe. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone shares this peachy and sweet white tea shot recipe that's sure to add a buzz to any occasion. "These are refreshing, bright drinks, so they are great for any daytime gathering," Morone says. She's a big fan of this peach schnapps, vodka, and citrus combination, and comments, "I love sweet and fruity drinks, so I think these are perfect for someone like me."
If you're not into downing boozy shots, Morone notes, "Something like this is ideal because it has a lot of additional flavors," and the drink is a good alternative to drinking straight vodka. She also points out that "the recipe can also be multiplied for a big batch, and if you double the amount for every drink, you can serve them in martini glasses as more of a sipping drink." You'll want to pair this citrusy drink with salty snacks, and Morone recommends pretzels, cheese, crackers, and nuts.
For the sweet and sour mix, you'll need sugar, fresh lemon juice, and fresh lime juice. Next, get vodka (Morone uses Smirnoff, but pick your favorite), peach schnapps, and lemon-lime soda.
Mix together the sugar and ¾ cup water in a small saucepan and heat over medium-low heat until the sugar has dissolved.
Remove from the heat and mix in the lemon and lime juice until combined. Let cool completely.
Add the vodka, peach schnapps, and ½ ounce of the sweet and sour mix to a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
Shake well until the ingredients are combined and chilled.
Strain the mixture into a shot glass.
Top off the drink with a splash of lemon-lime soda.
Garnish, as desired, and serve.
Peachy and Sweet White Tea Shots Recipe
These peachy and sweet white tea shots don't actually contain any tea, but they do pack loads of citrus flavor into a boozy, vodka-based sipper.
Ingredients
- For the sweet and sour mix
- ¾ cup sugar
- ½ cup fresh lemon juice
- ½ cup fresh lime juice
- For the shot
- ½ ounce vodka
- ½ ounce peach schnapps
- 1 splash lemon-lime soda
Directions
- Mix together the sugar and ¾ cup water in a small saucepan and heat over medium-low heat until the sugar has dissolved.
- Remove from the heat and mix in the lemon and lime juice until combined. Let cool completely.
- Add the vodka, peach schnapps, and ½ ounce of the sweet and sour mix to a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
- Shake well until the ingredients are combined and chilled.
- Strain the mixture into a shot glass.
- Top off the drink with a splash of lemon-lime soda.
- Garnish, as desired, and serve.
Why is this called a white tea shot if there is no tea in it?
If you noted the absence of tea in this curiously named peachy and sweet white tea shot, this is totally normal. Morone explains, "This drink is a variation on green tea shots, which are also made with no tea." The green version is made with whiskey, peach schnapps, and a sour mix, which forms a flavor that reminds people of green iced tea.
This white variation skips the whiskey and swaps in vodka as the main liquor of choice. Morone says, "This recipe keeps the drink a clear white color, but it still tastes quite sweet." If you're a fan of iced tea in general, chances are that both white and green tea shots will become a favorite. The citrusy base adds a pleasant tang to balance out the sweetness, much like a lemony iced tea.
What can I do with the extra sweet and sour mix?
Unless you're diluting the shot, you'll notice that the recipe makes extra sweet and sour mix. Morone notes, "The good news is that there are so many drinks you can use it for, and homemade sweet and sour mix tastes a lot better than the store-bought kind." With a homemade version, you can adjust the level of sweetness and tang, and bottled lemon juice is no rival for the fresh stuff.
You can combine the mix with soda water for a refreshing iced tea (with no tea!) variation, or stick to using it in cocktails. "Some options for using the leftover mix include whiskey sours, amaretto sours, margaritas, and Tom Collins," Morone suggests. Pretty much any cocktail that calls for a citrusy component would fare well with the addition of this blend. Since you're using fresh lemon and lime juice, you'll want to be sure to refrigerate the mix between uses.