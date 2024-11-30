Peachy and Sweet White Tea Shots Recipe

If you're the kind of person who likes to keep a few bottles of liquor on hand for impromptu drinks, there's always room for a new shot recipe. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone shares this peachy and sweet white tea shot recipe that's sure to add a buzz to any occasion. "These are refreshing, bright drinks, so they are great for any daytime gathering," Morone says. She's a big fan of this peach schnapps, vodka, and citrus combination, and comments, "I love sweet and fruity drinks, so I think these are perfect for someone like me."

If you're not into downing boozy shots, Morone notes, "Something like this is ideal because it has a lot of additional flavors," and the drink is a good alternative to drinking straight vodka. She also points out that "the recipe can also be multiplied for a big batch, and if you double the amount for every drink, you can serve them in martini glasses as more of a sipping drink." You'll want to pair this citrusy drink with salty snacks, and Morone recommends pretzels, cheese, crackers, and nuts.