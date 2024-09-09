The Boozy Difference Between White And Green Tea Shots

First things first: Green tea and white tea shots do not contain any actual tea; they just taste like they do. Why? The combination of ingredients in these boozy bad boys meet and meld into a concoction that tastes remarkably tea-like, and the reason for this is largely unclear. It's all liquor, liqueur, and soda — not herbal — but when their forces combine, you get a totally refreshing shot that goes down smooth, whether you rip it all in one slug or slow-sip n' savor.

Unlike tossing back a shot of tepid straight tequila or whiskey, with these craft shots, there's no lime wedge or back drink crutch necessary. The fruity juices that quell the harsh liquor are already stirred into the mix. Also unlike other craft shooters, there's no caffeine in green or white tea shots, so you can enjoy them after hours without worrying about catching a good night of sleep.

Both versions clock in at around 16% ABV per shot — much tamer than the full 40% ABV of shooting straight liquor. Both shots also only require four ingredients to make and are wicked easy to batch (an especially convenient attribute considering how smooth these beauties go down and, by extension, how quickly). So what is the difference between these popular party favorites besides their color? It's all about the base spirit: Green tea shots are made with Irish whiskey, while white tea shots are made with vodka.