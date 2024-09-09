The Boozy Difference Between White And Green Tea Shots
First things first: Green tea and white tea shots do not contain any actual tea; they just taste like they do. Why? The combination of ingredients in these boozy bad boys meet and meld into a concoction that tastes remarkably tea-like, and the reason for this is largely unclear. It's all liquor, liqueur, and soda — not herbal — but when their forces combine, you get a totally refreshing shot that goes down smooth, whether you rip it all in one slug or slow-sip n' savor.
Unlike tossing back a shot of tepid straight tequila or whiskey, with these craft shots, there's no lime wedge or back drink crutch necessary. The fruity juices that quell the harsh liquor are already stirred into the mix. Also unlike other craft shooters, there's no caffeine in green or white tea shots, so you can enjoy them after hours without worrying about catching a good night of sleep.
Both versions clock in at around 16% ABV per shot — much tamer than the full 40% ABV of shooting straight liquor. Both shots also only require four ingredients to make and are wicked easy to batch (an especially convenient attribute considering how smooth these beauties go down and, by extension, how quickly). So what is the difference between these popular party favorites besides their color? It's all about the base spirit: Green tea shots are made with Irish whiskey, while white tea shots are made with vodka.
What is a white tea shot?
White tea shots combine vodka, peach schnapps, sour mix, and a splash of lemon-lime soda, all in equal parts. The flavor is mellow and balanced, fruity from the peach schnapps without being overly sweet thanks to the sour mix, all with a light mouthfeel from the soda's carbonation. If you haven't worked with it before, sour mix is citrus-flavored simple syrup. You can make a green tea shot yourself to have more control over the flavor profile (many store-bought sour mixes are cloyingly syrupy-sweet). You could also swap the neutral vodka for citrus-flavored vodka for a more tart flavor profile in your shots.
To assemble a classic white tea shot, the vodka, peach schnapps, and sour mix are thrown together in an ice-filled shaker and wet-shaken until thoroughly chilled, roughly 15 seconds. The mixture is strained into shot glasses about ⅔ full, then each shot is topped with a splash of lemon-lime soda to finish. In a bar setting, the soda typically comes from the bartender's pre-loaded gun, but if you're making a round of white tea shots at home, opt for soda that's just been opened for maximum carbonation; flat pop won't perform well here. Some bartenders also choose to garnish their white tea shots with a lemon wedge to serve.
What is a green tea shot?
Green tea shots share the same ingredients with white tea shots, except instead of vodka, the base liquor of Jameson Irish whiskey. Specifically, that's Jameson, peach schnapps, sour mix, and lemon-lime soda, all in equal parts. The combination makes for a green hue, which has also made this shooter especially popular on St. Patrick's Day. Green tea shots tote a sweet-tangy-tart flavor profile compared to the white tea shot's smooth crispness, deepened by the warm finish from the brown liquor.
When you order a green tea shot at your local dive, you can expect to be served Jameson, but any Irish whiskey will get the job done. While a lime wedge isn't utilitarian here to ease the shot down, as it is with straight liquor, some bartenders still choose to garnish their green tea shots with a lime wedge as a flavorful finishing touch. Some folks also choose to swap the lemon-lime soda with lemonade, but this is less common.
Green tea shots use Irish whiskey, and white tea shots use vodka
The chief distinction between these craft shots is that white tea shots are made with vodka, and green tea shots use a base liquor of Irish whiskey. Aesthetically, the brown liquor is what creates the namesake green tint in green tea shots. Since white tea shots are made with clear vodka, they appear white with the cloudy addition of sour mix and schnapps. This liquor difference also affects the shots' flavors. Absent the warm whiskey, the neutral vodka in white tea shots allows the other ingredients to shine, making for a lighter, brighter profile with a more pronounced peach flavor.
Green tea shots have also been around for longer than white tea shots. Per the lore, the drink might have been invented by the Jameson Irish Whiskey brand as a marketing ploy to boost sales. While the historical factuality of this conception story is debated, green tea shots started cropping up in the Midwest bar scene around 2011 across Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey, and white tea shots evolved thereafter from the green tea predecessor.
Whether you like 'em green or white, use ½ ounce of each ingredient per shot. For instance, to make a round of four tea shots, you would want to throw two ounces of each ingredient (sans soda) into the shaker. Pro tip: Tea shots taste better the colder they are, so chill those shot glasses in the freezer for 30 minutes for a brisk touch.