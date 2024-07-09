Why Smirnoff Vodka Was Originally Branded As A White Whiskey

There are few better-known vodka producers than Smirnoff, the world's best-selling vodka brand. As the top performer in its parent company Diageo's portfolio, it's known to sell upwards of 26 million cases a year, and as of 2022, was still showing notable sales growth. Spirit and cocktail fans, it seems, just can't get enough. Because of its clean flavor profile, it's easily the most versatile bar cart staple — suitable for making dozens of vodka cocktails – from martinis and fizzes to Moscow mules and spiked lemonades.

Americans didn't always appreciate a high-quality, blank-canvas spirit, though. It took some convincing to get United States imbibers to warm up to vodka. That convincing was achieved by Smirnoff's clever marketing. So not only is it the world's best-selling brand, but it's also the brand we can thank for vodka being popular in the US to begin with.

The longtime spirit of choice for Americans was whiskey. As America developed after the Revolutionary War and looked to build its economy with domestic goods, whiskey stood out because it didn't need to be imported like another popular spirit, rum. American affinity for whiskey grew to the point that when Smirnoff vodka hit US shores in 1939, Americans had no interest in a clear spirit boasting clean flavor. So, a South Carolina salesman for the brand decided to pitch vodka as a "white whiskey." Once Americans saw Smirnoff as a lighter version of something they already loved, vodka took off.