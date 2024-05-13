Ancient Rome-Inspired Deviled Eggs Recipe

Deviled eggs are a popular American appetizer, but this dish is far from modern. The word "deviled" in a culinary context was first seen in English texts in the late 1700s, and it originally referred to spiced dishes only. The ancient roots of deviled eggs go back even further than that, although the dish evolved over the centuries to what we would recognize today. A typical ancient Roman cena (the main meal of the day), started with an appetizer course called the gustum, which often included eggs. One such preparation was apicius, which describes a medium-boiled egg recipe garnished with a pine nut sauce. Eggs were such an important part of the appetizer course that they're mentioned in the Latin saying "ab ovo usque ad mala," meaning "from eggs to apples," referencing the foods that appeared at the beginning and the end of the meal.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for deviled eggs inspired by the flavors of ancient Roman egg dishes. Some of the most popular ingredients found in ancient Roman sauces, not just for eggs but for many foods, included black pepper, saffron, mustard, cumin, juniper berries, mint, coriander, wine, fermented fish sauce, olive oil, vinegar, pine nuts, hazelnuts, dates, and prunes. In this recipe, hard-boiled eggs are flavored with honey, lemon juice, cumin, salt, black pepper, dates, pine nuts, and mint for a modern, Mediterranean spin on an ancient favorite.