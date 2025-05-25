This Frozen Paloma Recipe Is Refreshing And Balanced

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing says summertime like frosty, frozen beverages — especially the boozy kind. Some are so suitable for warmer temps that we basically associate them exclusively with vacations; cocktails like piña coladas and frozen daiquiris are notable favorites of the beach-going crowds. Some frozen blended beverages were born as such — think piña coladas and Miami vices, while others were reimagined slushy versions of classics like margaritas and daiquiris. The blend of liquor and ice creates a totally new drink, and the paloma is another cocktail that deserves this frozen treatment.

The classic Mexican cocktail is a popular grapefruit-forward tequila sipper that already screams summertime on its own. So why not kick it up a notch with this easy frozen paloma recipe developed by Michelle McGlinn? The recipe first blends ice, grapefruit juice, tequila, and lime juice before being topped with a bright and fizzy grapefruit soda. The result is a slushy-fied version of a paloma made extra-sweet and just a little bit fizzy, perfect for the warmest days of the year.