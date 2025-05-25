This Frozen Paloma Recipe Is Refreshing And Balanced

By Michelle McGlinn
frozen paloma in a cocktail glass Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing says summertime like frosty, frozen beverages — especially the boozy kind. Some are so suitable for warmer temps that we basically associate them exclusively with vacations; cocktails like piña coladas and frozen daiquiris are notable favorites of the beach-going crowds. Some frozen blended beverages were born as such — think piña coladas and Miami vices, while others were reimagined slushy versions of classics like margaritas and daiquiris. The blend of liquor and ice creates a totally new drink, and the paloma is another cocktail that deserves this frozen treatment. 

The classic Mexican cocktail is a popular grapefruit-forward tequila sipper that already screams summertime on its own. So why not kick it up a notch with this easy frozen paloma recipe developed by Michelle McGlinn? The recipe first blends ice, grapefruit juice, tequila, and lime juice before being topped with a bright and fizzy grapefruit soda. The result is a slushy-fied version of a paloma made extra-sweet and just a little bit fizzy, perfect for the warmest days of the year.

The ingredients needed to make an easy frozen paloma

Juice bottles, lime, grapefruit soda, bowl of ice, and tequila laid out on a table Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Like a regular paloma, you'll need a high-quality tequila, agave, grapefruit juice, and lime juice. Freshly-squeezed juices are best here, but for harder-to-squeeze (and sometimes bitter) fruits like grapefruit, bottled juice does the job. Look for the ruby red grapefruit variety; this type is one of the sweetest and a little less tart than other kinds. You'll also need a good bit of ice to properly thicken the drink into a slushy texture. The finishing touch is sparkling grapefruit soda to top off the drink and give it a thirst-quenching fizz.

Step 1: Bring out the blender

ingredients in a blender Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the ice, grapefruit juice, tequila, agave, and lime juice to a blender.

Step 2: Blend the ingredients until smooth

blending frozen paloma in blender Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Blend on high speed until completely smooth, about 30 seconds, tamping as needed.

Step 3: Divide the paloma into glasses

two frozen palomas in glasses Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Pour into glasses.

Step 4: Add some fizz

hand pouring soda into cocktail Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Top with grapefruit soda.

Step 5: Serve the frozen palomas

frozen paloma in a glass on a table Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Serve the frozen palomas immediately.

What to serve with these frozen palomas

Easy Frozen Paloma Recipe

No Ratings
Print

For a slushy take on the classic paloma cocktail, this recipe is your answer. The tequila-based frozen paloma is fizzy and refreshing, perfect for hot days.

Prep Time
5
minutes
Cook Time
0
minutes
servings
2
Servings
frozen paloma in a glass
Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups ice
  • 4 ounces ruby red grapefruit juice
  • 4 ounces tequila
  • 2 ounces agave
  • 1 ounce lime juice
  • 2 ounces grapefruit soda, for topping

Directions

  1. Add the ice, grapefruit juice, tequila, agave, and lime juice to a blender.
  2. Blend on high speed until completely smooth, about 30 seconds, tamping as needed.
  3. Pour into glasses.
  4. Top with grapefruit soda.
  5. Serve the frozen palomas immediately.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 248
Total Fat 0.1 g
Saturated Fat 0.0 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 0.0 mg
Total Carbohydrates 30.7 g
Dietary Fiber 1.5 g
Total Sugars 28.1 g
Sodium 12.0 mg
Protein 0.4 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

What kind of soda can I use to top the palomas?

close up of grapefruit soda label next to glass of frozen paloma Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

This easy frozen paloma recipe involves topping with soda, which offers just a little bit of fizz to the icy, smooth drink, while also allowing you to customize the frozen paloma. We recommend grapefruit soda to enhance the grapefruit flavor, but you can also use other soda flavors, too. You can try something simple and citrusy like lemon-lime soda (think Sprite or 7Up). You can also go the opposite direction and give the drink a spicy flair with ginger ale or ginger beer. We also love the depth that cranberry, raspberry, and cherry sodas add to grapefruit, giving it a juiciness that complements the tang typical in grapefruit juice.

Though you don't have to stick to just soda, any carbonated beverage will work. You can look for sparkling grapefruit lemonade, which will add a citrusy-sweet flavor to the drink and is especially good if you find grapefruit a little bitter. If you use grapefruit-flavored seltzer or soda water, it will enhance the fruitiness without adding any sweetness. If you don't like fizz, you can either swap the soda for a splash of juice or simply omit the topper entirely.

How can I thicken a frozen paloma?

The only bad thing about a frozen drink is that it melts — and quickly. There are a few tricks to use if you plan to serve these to a crowd that may be sipping them a little slower than the ice can handle. The first and easiest way to thicken the paloma is to add more ice; too much ice and the drink will be diluted, but add up to one cup to thicken the paloma further and prevent melting. Another option to try is freezing the juice, which is a handy ice cube trick for many other cocktails, too.

To freeze the juice, don't just stick the bottle in the freezer — you'll never be able to get the frozen contents back out (unless, of course, you let it melt). Instead, grab an empty ice cube tray and fill it with the juice. Start with the grapefruit juice and fill enough to equal 4 ounces, or about ½ cup. Add the lime juice to any remaining empty trays, then freeze overnight until solid. Blend with ice and pour into chilled glasses for a thick, not-as-diluted paloma.

Read More Recipes

Recommended