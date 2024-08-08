Zesty Grapefruit Bars Recipe

There's a good chance that you're familiar with lemon bars — and if not, picture delicious bar desserts that have a shortbread crust and a lemon curd on top. But did you know that you can make these kinds of bars with other fruit too? In fact, a curd can be made out of pretty much any fruit. The best curds actually have a tart flavor, which means that zesty grapefruit lends itself perfectly to making curds from. Grapefruits, which are a hybrid of the pomelo and the sweet orange, are a perfect blend of sweet and tart and aren't used nearly enough in baked goods.

With this lack of grapefruit representation in mind, recipe developer Jessica Morone created these zesty grapefruit bars. The buttery shortbread crust is a perfect foundation for the zesty, tangy grapefruit filling. And with their pink hue, these bars are not only visually appealing, but they are really simple to make and also offer a slightly more nuanced citrus flavor compared to traditional lemon bars. This recipe is perfect for anyone who enjoys the bold taste of grapefruit and are looking for a new way to incorporate it into their recipe collection.