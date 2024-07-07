Here's How Long Lemon Bars Last Before Going Bad

Decadent and delicious, lemon bars are a nearly fool-proof dessert choice for any occasion. On the off-chance that you've made a batch and didn't devour them immediately, though, you'll need to know how best to store them unless you're a masochist who enjoys throwing your hard work in the trash. Personally, when we take the time to whip up the best lemon bars we know of, we prefer to eat them.

The first thing to keep in mind is that lemon bars should either be refrigerated or frozen. According to the USDA, lemon bars will keep in the fridge for up to seven days and will keep in the freezer for two to three months. Some people prefer to substitute store-bought lemon curd in their lemon bars which will have preservatives in them, so your mileage may vary depending on your ingredients.

Knowing if your lemon bars have gone bad is important, but not an exact science. If you have mold growing on them, then it's time to toss it out. But the fact that lemon bars are moist and contain eggs means you can have unsavory bacteria present without strong visible signals like mold. If you're approaching the expected expiration date, check how the lemon bars smell. If they smell or taste off, you may want to cut your losses.