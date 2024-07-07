Here's How Long Lemon Bars Last Before Going Bad
Decadent and delicious, lemon bars are a nearly fool-proof dessert choice for any occasion. On the off-chance that you've made a batch and didn't devour them immediately, though, you'll need to know how best to store them unless you're a masochist who enjoys throwing your hard work in the trash. Personally, when we take the time to whip up the best lemon bars we know of, we prefer to eat them.
The first thing to keep in mind is that lemon bars should either be refrigerated or frozen. According to the USDA, lemon bars will keep in the fridge for up to seven days and will keep in the freezer for two to three months. Some people prefer to substitute store-bought lemon curd in their lemon bars which will have preservatives in them, so your mileage may vary depending on your ingredients.
Knowing if your lemon bars have gone bad is important, but not an exact science. If you have mold growing on them, then it's time to toss it out. But the fact that lemon bars are moist and contain eggs means you can have unsavory bacteria present without strong visible signals like mold. If you're approaching the expected expiration date, check how the lemon bars smell. If they smell or taste off, you may want to cut your losses.
How to store lemon bars in the fridge and freezer
If you want to store your lemon bars in the fridge, simply transfer the bars to an airtight container and place them inside. Make sure it's airtight since you want to maintain the lemon bars' texture and flavor as long as you can. As for freezing lemon bars, you have a few more options to choose from. You'll still want to use an airtight container but you should consider how you plan on using them before you simply toss the whole pan in the freezer.
If you're making the lemon bars in advance and know that you'll be using the whole pan all at once, you can wait to cut the bars until after you've thawed them again. On the other hand, if you plan on eating individual lemon bars periodically for a couple of months you might want to cut the lemon bars before you freeze them. You may even consider storing the bars separately so they don't freeze together. Either wrap them in plastic wrap or waxed paper or use a big enough container that you can easily space out the individual pieces.
When you're ready to eat one of your lemon bars, toss it in the fridge the day before to let it thaw. The origin of lemon bars only dates back to the early 1960s, but that flavor is timeless so don't skip proper storage.