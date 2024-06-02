14 Types Of Grapefruit You Should Know

Known for its sweet and tart flavor, and once used mainly as an ornamental plant, and it's taken some time for grapefruit to be grown for the same culinary considerations as other citrus fruits. Despite its modern popularity, the grapefruit is one of those controversial foods that folks can't seem to agree on. It's right up there with cilantro, Brussels sprouts, and pineapple on pizza.

Some people love the fruit's acidity, while others find it extremely bitter. This bitter flavor is actually due to naringin, a compound that some individuals are more sensitive to. If you're in that boat, you'll be glad to know that there isn't just one type of grapefruit available. There are many varieties, which range in sweetness and acidity. You can even find grapefruits with different flesh colors, from red and pink to yellow and white.

If you can discover a grapefruit variety that tastes good to you, it's certainly worth adding to your diet. Grapefruits are particularly high in essential nutrients, including immune-boosting vitamin C, gut-friendly fiber, and heart-friendly potassium. Red and pink varieties also offer lycopene and beta-carotene, while white and yellow grapefruits have xanthophyll. These compounds are carotenoids, or antioxidant plant pigments that reduce the risk of disease. Antioxidants work by protecting your cells from damage, ultimately keeping them healthy. In other words, all types of grapefruits are good for you, so it's worth exploring the different varieties available.