Grapefruit and Rosemary White Wine Spritzer Recipe

By the time Friday evening rolls around, you might find yourself craving a good cocktail — but at the same time, nothing sounds better after a grueling week than simply pouring a refreshing glass of wine. Which to choose? There's a solution to that predicament, and it's not exactly sangria. Instead of a pitcher of infused wine and fruit, developer Michelle McGlinn takes a more cocktail-forward approach to infusing wine, working just one glass at a time to develop a unique but easy drink. Keeping both the ease of pouring a glass of wine and the complexity of a balanced cocktail, this grapefruit and rosemary white wine spritzer is the perfect way to relax at the end of a long week.

Starting with your favorite semi-dry wine, this cocktail takes a page from sangria and uses sliced grapefruit to add a citrusy pop to the wine. The charred rosemary not only gives an earthy, aromatic layer to the wine, but also adds a smoky layer reminiscent of a mezcal paloma. If you like bubbles, this is the drink for you: The final layer of club soda finishes the drink with a poppy layer of effervescence not unlike an Aperol spritz. For a drink that is refreshing, sophisticated, and — most of all — easy, look no further than this grapefruit white wine spritzer.