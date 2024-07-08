The Original Ratio For A Delicious Aperol Spritz Works Every Time

Few drinks announce a summer holiday quite like a pretty pour of a colorful Aperol spritz. Bubbly on the tongue with the right balance of bittersweetness, these orange-garnished sippers seem made for vacations. We have two Italian brothers to thank for the creation of this light aperitif that offers not only a perfect pre-dinner drink but serves up the kind of colors we like to see while gazing out over a Mediterranean sunset — or simply from our backyard porch — in a delicate wine glass. It took seven years for the brothers to nail the drink recipe, and thankfully for us, it couldn't be easier to pour for ourselves at home.

While the original recipe has gone through plenty of modifications over the years, the basic Aperol Spritz can be made and served by any novice bartender. The easy-to-remember formula is 3-2-1, a convenient ratio of 3 parts Prosecco to 2 parts Aperol and 1 part soda water. Whether you're carefully measuring out the ingredients or eyeballing your recipe, the color of the drink can also help you assess the strength of the drink you've poured.