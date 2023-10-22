For Effortless Cocktail Parties, Set Up Scattered Drink Stations

From creating self-service bar stations with alcohol and drink mixes to ensuring there is enough ice to keep drinks cool, your preparations will pay off as you watch guests enjoy the cocktail party. Though kitchens are traditionally reserved for food and drink prep at house parties, consider converting side and coffee tables into makeshift bar areas. Pre-slice citrus and fruits for guests to add as drink garnishes and set out glasses for guests to serve themselves throughout the evening. While it can be challenging to offer many varieties of alcoholic and booze-free beverages, choosing a few key options can help you stay stress-free on the day of your event.

If you'd like to keep drinks organized, store wine bottles in one area, stash beers in another, reserve a table for mocktails and juice and serve cocktails in a different section of your house to quickly and easily direct guests to the appropriate beverage stations. Alternatively, use the kitchen as the main area for drink pours and strategically place refills in different sections of your home. Along with grazing tables and a few carefully placed charcuterie boards, your guests will have an easy time mingling, eating, and drinking — and you'll feel like there's less traffic to manage as guests help themselves so that you, too, can partake in the night's revelry.