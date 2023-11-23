For A Turin-Inspired Aperitivo Hour, Try A Cinque 7 Spritz
In the realm of spritzes, the Aperol spritz tends to reign supreme. The Italian classic pairs its namesake orange liqueur with prosecco for a delicious summer drink. Aperol, however, is just the tip of the spritz iceberg. For your next Italian-style aperitivo, switch up your drink and try a Cinque 7. The cocktail replaces bittersweet, bright orange Aperol with semi-sweet Vermouth di Torino for a spritz worth sipping.
To make a vermouth-inspired Cinque 7, simply use the fortified wine as you would Aperol. Like an Aperol spritz, the Cinque 7 cocktail utilizes prosecco but instead pairs it with vermouth. Think: A Negroni sbagliato, hold the Campari. Note that you'll want vermouth bianco for this cocktail, which comes sweeter than dry vermouth but not as sweet as the darker, red versions. That sparkling prosecco balances with slightly sweet Bianco vermouth, creating a drink that's as easy to sip as it is to make.
As for how to use the vermouth? The key to a Cinque 7 is in the ratios of your ingredients, as it is in any spritz. Semi-sweet vermouth plays nearly as pivotal a role in the cocktail as prosecco; the two alcohols are featured in nearly equal proportions.
Bianco vermouth distinguishes this spritz from similar prosecco-based counterparts
Prosecco is one of those drinks that pairs well with practically any addition, from elderflower in the style of a Hugo Spritz to, of course, semi-sweet vermouth á la a Cinque 7. Bianco vermouth adds just the right amount of sugar to your drink. "[Bianco vermouth] is just a semi-sweet version invented in 1881," said cocktail and spirits educator Philip Duff. "This is the dominant style [in] the whole world."
While Bianco vermouth dominates globally, it's widely believed to have begun in Italy, so it's the perfect drink for any happy hour. Specifically, Vermouth is associated with Turin, embracing the flavors of Northern Italy. For comparison, Aperol was invented in 1919 with similarly Northern Italian roots in Venice. So, while the two spritz derivatives differ in ingredients, they similarly offer a taste of Italy — albeit through different forms of alcohol.
Even better? Both spritzes are straightforward to make. In its Cinque 7 recipe, the Vermouth brand Cucielo calls for 100 milliliters of prosecco and 75 milliliters of Cucielo Bianco. From there, home bartenders should add a splash of soda water and two to three dashes of orange bitters. Mix the whole drink together with ice, and you'll have your new favorite cocktail. All that's missing is an Italian balcony — and maybe some happy hour aperitivo snacks.