For A Turin-Inspired Aperitivo Hour, Try A Cinque 7 Spritz

In the realm of spritzes, the Aperol spritz tends to reign supreme. The Italian classic pairs its namesake orange liqueur with prosecco for a delicious summer drink. Aperol, however, is just the tip of the spritz iceberg. For your next Italian-style aperitivo, switch up your drink and try a Cinque 7. The cocktail replaces bittersweet, bright orange Aperol with semi-sweet Vermouth di Torino for a spritz worth sipping.

To make a vermouth-inspired Cinque 7, simply use the fortified wine as you would Aperol. Like an Aperol spritz, the Cinque 7 cocktail utilizes prosecco but instead pairs it with vermouth. Think: A Negroni sbagliato, hold the Campari. Note that you'll want vermouth bianco for this cocktail, which comes sweeter than dry vermouth but not as sweet as the darker, red versions. That sparkling prosecco balances with slightly sweet Bianco vermouth, creating a drink that's as easy to sip as it is to make.

As for how to use the vermouth? The key to a Cinque 7 is in the ratios of your ingredients, as it is in any spritz. Semi-sweet vermouth plays nearly as pivotal a role in the cocktail as prosecco; the two alcohols are featured in nearly equal proportions.