Move over, strawberry jello — we have found a whole new way to make rhubarb slush that feels sophisticated and grown up while also not being so bad for you. This elevated rhubarb slush spritz combines the tartness of rhubarb with the sweetness of strawberries, and it floats them both on a sea of bubbly dry sparkling wine. It doesn't get much better than this for an updated take on a childhood classic.

Instead of a mountain of sugar, commercial gelatin, and sickly sweet soda, our rhubarb treat starts with properly cooked strawberry rhubarb compote that you will then chill and turn into a sorbet. Flavored with honey and topped with effervescent wine, this elegant drink is a treat unlike any other.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the secret to making this rhubarb drink actually taste sweet is combining it with peak-season strawberries. From there, the road to a perfectly balanced slushie is surprisingly short. So, go ahead and pour yourself another to indulge in the updated taste of this kid's favorite.